De'Longhi's new bean-to-cup coffee machine lets you enjoy 35 different barista drinks at home
You'll never enter a coffee shop again
QUICK SUMMARY
De’Longhi has launched the PrimaDonna Aromatic, a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that impresses with its massive 35-drink menu, smart automatic settings, and rare Cold Brew functionality.
It's priced at £1549.99 (just over $2070) and is available to purchase from May.
De'Longhi has launched its brand new bean-to-cup coffee machine, the PrimaDonna Aromatic. It joins the brand’s already impressive lineup, providing coffee lovers plenty of ways to fine-tune their brew.
With an incredible 35 drink options on the menu, the PrimaDonna Aromatic offers one of the largest selections we've seen from De'Longhi. It immediately brings to mind the Rivelia and Eletta Explore – both of which achieved five stars in our full reviews.
Set to launch this May via De’Longhi’s online store, it comes with a premium RRP of £1549.99 (just over $2070).
Apart from its impressive drinks selection, the PrimaDonna Aromatic automatically adjusts the grind size, pre-extraction and temperature settings to match the beans you're using – so every cup is tailored to perfection.
There's also a Cold Brew feature, which is a rarity even among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Thanks to De’Longhi’s Cold Extraction Technology, users can enjoy refreshing cold drinks that preserve the delicate flavours of your favourite beans. It also comes with both a hot and cold carafe, making it the perfect pick for year-round coffee indulgence.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Sage gives its Barista Touch Impress coffee machine a Cold Brew upgrade
Sage upgrades its best bean-to-cup coffee machine with Cold Brew technology – and I’m obsessed
-
Fellow’s first-ever espresso machine sets a new standard in premium brewing
....but it'll cost you
-
Melitta Barista TS Smart review: an intermediate-level bean-to-cup maker with a stunning touchscreen
I tried the Melitta Barista TS Smart, and was impressed by just how much it does for you
-
Smeg BCC12 Bean-to-Cup Coffee Machine review: a semi-automatic delight
The Smeg BCC12 looks the part, but how does it perform?
-
ProCook Barista Elite review: a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that gives Sage a run for its money
....but is it any better?
-
De'Longhi expands best-selling La Specialista range with new bean-to-cup coffee machine
Say hello to the La Specialista Touch...
-
De'Longhi unveils new on-trend colourway for best-selling coffee machine
Jade Green joins four existing shades
-
JURA’s new coffee machine is a flavoured coffee makers dream – I can’t wait to try it
JURA unveils the J10, its most versatile coffee machine yet