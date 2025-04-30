De'Longhi's new bean-to-cup coffee machine lets you enjoy 35 different barista drinks at home

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has launched the PrimaDonna Aromatic, a premium bean-to-cup coffee machine that impresses with its massive 35-drink menu, smart automatic settings, and rare Cold Brew functionality. It's priced at £1549.99 (just over $2070) and is available to purchase from May.

De'Longhi has launched its brand new bean-to-cup coffee machine, the PrimaDonna Aromatic. It joins the brand’s already impressive lineup, providing coffee lovers plenty of ways to fine-tune their brew.

With an incredible 35 drink options on the menu, the PrimaDonna Aromatic offers one of the largest selections we've seen from De'Longhi. It immediately brings to mind the Rivelia and Eletta Explore – both of which achieved five stars in our full reviews.

Set to launch this May via De’Longhi’s online store, it comes with a premium RRP of £1549.99 (just over $2070).

(Image credit: De'Longhi)

Apart from its impressive drinks selection, the PrimaDonna Aromatic automatically adjusts the grind size, pre-extraction and temperature settings to match the beans you're using – so every cup is tailored to perfection.

There's also a Cold Brew feature, which is a rarity even among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. Thanks to De’Longhi’s Cold Extraction Technology, users can enjoy refreshing cold drinks that preserve the delicate flavours of your favourite beans. It also comes with both a hot and cold carafe, making it the perfect pick for year-round coffee indulgence.

(Image credit: De'Longhi)