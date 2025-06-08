De’Longhi’s new espresso machine comes with cold brew – and it’s pretty in pink!

QUICK SUMMARY De’Longhi has launched a new espresso machine in four pastel colourways. The De’Longhi Dedica Duo has a small, compact size, and makes both hot and cold coffees. It’s available for £279.99 / $299.95.

If you’re looking for an affordable yet premium bean-to-cup coffee machine , De’Longhi is a reliable brand to go with. But these handy coffee makers can come with a pretty steep price and unnecessary features that just complicate the brewing process.

But De’Longhi’s new Dedica Duo is a compact, easy-to-use espresso machine that makes both hot and cold drinks, and comes in four stunning, pastel colours. Measuring just 15cm wide, the De’Longhi Dedica Duo can easily fit into even the smallest of kitchen spaces, but just because it’s small, doesn’t make it any less impressive.

The De’Longhi Dedica Duo has been given the cold brew treatment, a coffee machine feature that’s been adopted by the likes of Sage and Ninja. De’Longhi has followed suit with the Dedica Duo as it has an exclusive Cold Brew preset recipe that can cool down and brew a traditional cold brew coffee in less than five minutes.

If it’s hot coffee you’re after, the De’Longhi Dedica Duo comes with Espresso and Cappuccino presets alongside the Cold Brew programme. The espresso machine has 15 bar pressure and a built-in My LatteArt steam wand that makes plenty of other coffee and milk-based drinks.

(Image credit: De’Longhi)

With space-saving in mind, the De’Longhi Dedica Duo has a removable drip tray that fits different sized mugs. The digital touch controls are located at the top of the machine rather than on the side or at the front to keep the De’Longhi Dedica Duo looking clean and professional.

My favourite part of the De’Longhi Dedica Duo is the colour, specifically the Pink / Rosé colour. The subtle pretty-in-pink shade looks beautiful alongside other kitchen gadgets, but if that’s too bright for you, the De’Longhi Dedica Duo also comes in Green / Pistachio, grey or vanilla. What’s even better is that the portafilter’s handle matches the main colour of the coffee machine.

The De’Longhi Dedica Duo is priced at £279.99 / $299.95 and available to buy now at De’Longhi .