The Keurig K-Mini Mate is the smallest pod coffee maker I’ve ever seen

QUICK SUMMARY Keurig has launched its smallest and most portable pod coffee machine yet. The Keurig K-Mini Mate is a single serve brewer that’s ideal for small kitchens and it comes in three colours.

Keurig has debuted its latest pod coffee machine, and it might be the smallest coffee maker I’ve ever seen. The aptly named Keurig K-Mini Mate is a single serve coffee machine that’s as tiny as it sounds, and it’s perfect for smaller kitchens, dorm rooms and to take with you on-the-go.

Compared to more technical brewers and clunky office drip makers, the best pod coffee machines are quick, convenient and make delicious coffee from compact capsules. The majority of pod coffee makers are lightweight and small, especially when compared to big bean-to-cup models, but Keurig has made things even smaller with its new single serve coffee maker.

I’m not exaggerating when I say that the Keurig K-Mini Mate is the tiniest pod coffee machine on the market. It measures just four inches wide, and has a small one-cup water tank located at the back of the machine. If you live alone, have a small kitchen or are moving into a teeny tiny dorm room, the Keurig K-Mini Mate promises to be the perfect coffee-making companion.

(Image credit: Target)

But just because it's small doesn’t mean it doesn’t perform admirably either. Compatible with K-Cup pods, the Keurig K-Mini Mate may make one cup at a time, but it can brew up to 12 ounces of coffee and can conveniently fit any mug size on its cup holder.

Due to its small size, the Keurig K-Mini Mate is extremely lightweight and not too bulky, so it’s been described as the ‘perfect travel companion’. I’m not sure if you’d want to take an entire pod coffee machine with you to the office, but the option is there, as you simply plugged it into the mains and you’re off!

The Keurig K-Mini Mate comes in three colours – Matte Black, Red Rocks or Glamping Green. It’s available to buy now for $79.99, exclusively at Target . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.