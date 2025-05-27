Cuisinart debuts Espresso Bar coffee machines – and the price will shock you
Cuisinart’s new espresso machines fit a range of budgets and coffee-making needs
QUICK SUMMARY
Cuisinart has launched three new espresso machines as part of its Espresso Bar collection.
Currently only available in the US, the new Cuisinart Espresso Bar models have Cold Extraction technology and bottomless portafilters.
Cuisinart has recently launched its new Espresso Bar collection, featuring three new espresso machines for a range of budgets and coffee-making needs. All three espresso makers feature bottomless portafilters so you can see the coffees’ extraction, and Cold Extraction technology for iced and cold brew drinks.
The best bean-to-cup coffee machines make tasty, professional coffees, but they do come with quite a high price tag. But Cuisinart’s new espresso machines have managed to keep the price down while making delicious espressos and milk-based coffees with its expansive features.
The three machines in the Cuisinart Espresso Bar collection have a few things in common, although they vary in size and expertise. They all come with a stainless steel bottomless portafilter, meaning you can see the coffee being extracted using bars of pressure, which you can adjust to your preferred strength if needed.
The Espresso Bar collection also has Cold Extraction Technology to make iced or cold brew drinks in as little as five minutes, and have milk frothing wands for cappuccinos, lattes and more.
The standout of the series is the Cuisinart Espresso Bar Grind & Brew Espresso Machine. It looks like a traditional bean-to-cup maker, and has a built-in conical burr bean grinder, bean hopper, tamping lever and 20 bars of extraction pressure. It has 16 grind settings to play with, and a generous 75-oz water reservoir that has its own viewing window.
The Cuisinart Espresso Bar Grind & Brew Espresso Machine is the most expensive model from the collection, but compared to similar machines, it’s actually more affordable than you’d think. At $599.99, it also comes with a cup-warming plate and an integrated accessory tray, featuring filters, coffee scoop and tamping tools.
The Cuisinart Espresso Bar Espresso Machine is the mid-level option in the range and is priced at $349.95. It has similar features to the Espresso Bar Grind & Brew Espresso Machine but is smaller and doesn’t have the built-in grinder or hopper – instead, you’ll have to use pre-ground coffee. It also has a smaller 48-oz water reservoir.
Finally, the cheapest and smallest model from the collection is the Cuisinart Espresso Bar Slim Espresso Machine. Priced at $229.95, this espresso maker is a great entry-level model and has 15 bars of pressure, a 51-oz water tank and a new compact size so it can fit nicely into even the smallest of kitchens.
If it’s an affordable espresso machine you’re after, Cuisinart is definitely a contender in the market. The Espresso Bar machines are available now, but as of writing, they’re only available in the US.
