Nespresso gives its Vertuo pod coffee machine a pistachio upgrade – and it’s David Beckham approved
I’m obsessed with Nespresso’s new pistachio collection
QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso has upgraded its Vertuo Pop pod coffee machine with a new pistachio colour.
In its summer collection, Nespresso has also launched pistachio pods, and accessories, many of which are part of David Beckham’s limited edition collaboration.
I don’t know if it’s just me, but pistachio seems to be everywhere at the moment! Pistachio is definitely the colour – and flavour – of the year, and Nespresso has jumped on this trend with a new version of its popular Vertuo Pop coffee machine, and a summer-themed range of coffee accessories.
If you’re looking for a new pod coffee machine, you really can’t go wrong with a Nespresso. They’re stylish, compatible with a wide selection of coffee capsules, and they take up hardly any space in your kitchen – and now, you can get one of Nespresso’s most popular models in a stunning new pistachio colourway.
The pod coffee machine in question is the Nespresso Vertuo Pop. The top of the pod coffee machine, and its cup holder come in the new vibrant pistachio green colour, while the main body is nude. It’s subtle yet striking, and is one of the easiest pod coffee makers to use.
Aside from the new colour, the Nespresso Vertuo Pop has the same features as the original, including simple one-touch controls, a generous water tank and a Coffee Creations mode for concentrated extraction – see our Nespresso Vertuo Pop review for more details.
And the pistachio colour doesn’t end there. Within the new Nespresso Summer collection are limited edition pistachio-coloured accessories that are also part of David Beckham’s exclusive collaboration with the brand, ‘Sip Summer Like Beckham’.
My pistachio favourites from the summer collection have to be the Pistachio Tumbler, a reusable mug designed by Milan designer, Federico Peri, that’s perfect for iced coffees. As summer is the season for iced coffees, Nespresso has also launched a Pistachio Barista Ice Cube Tray, and to go with the new pistachio Nespresso Vertuo Pop, the brand has made limited edition Pistachio Vanilla Coffee Pods.
It’s safe to say that if you love pistachio coloured and flavoured things, you’ll probably love Nespresso’s new pistachio summer collection!
