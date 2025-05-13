Nespresso has just dropped the pastel collection of the summer

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has just dropped its new summer collection, and it’s all about soft, dreamy pastels. The lineup includes a limited-edition capsule, a stylish range of accessories, and two new Vertuo Pop colours. Prices start at £8 for the accessories, with the new Vertuo Pops retailing at £109.

After weeks of build-up, Nespresso has finally unveiled its summer collection, and it was definitely worth the wait. As a huge fan of all things pastel, I was instantly delighted to see dreamy pops of sage green and butter yellow...and that’s before I even got to the new capsule flavour.

Alongside the new flavour, there are two gorgeous new travel mug colours, as well as an ice tray and tumbler. Oh, and of course, it wouldn’t be a true Nespresso launch without some new Vertuo Pop colours – this year, it’s pale yellow or pistachio green. We’ve been seeing a huge surge in pastel shades this year, with KitchenAid even crowning Butter Yellow as its Colour of the Year for 2025.

The whole collection is reminiscent of last year’s Mediterranean-inspired drop, which was all about bold Pantone Mandarin Orange. This time around, Nespresso is embracing soft pastels, and it’s a perfect match for the season.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The star of Nespresso’s summer lineup is the Limited-Edition Pistachio Vanilla Over Ice capsule. It's a decadent blend designed to be enjoyed cold, combining rich pistachio nuttiness with smooth vanilla. At £7.50 for a sleeve of 10 capsules, it’s a bit pricier than the standard range, but looks like it's totally worth it.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

The full collection is available online starting today, with accessories priced from just £8. If you’ve got your eye on the limited-edition Vertuo Pop in yellow or pistachio, it’s yours for £109.

(Image credit: Nespresso)