Mous transforms its three best-selling rucksacks with a fresh colour update

QUICK SUMMARY The Mous Optimal Lid, Active, and Travel backpacks are now available in a stylish Stone colourway. Priced from £219.99/$229.99 to £300/$320, the full range is on sale now at the Mous online store.

Mous has a reputation for making some of the best backpacks out there – especially for office-goers and commuters. In fact, the Mous Day Backpack scooped our Best Travel Goods award at the T3 Awards 2025 earlier this year, and it deserved every bit of the praise it got in our full review.

Now, the brand has announced that three of its best-selling rucksacks are getting a fresh new look. The Optimal Lid, Active and Travel backpacks will now be available in a refined new Stone finish, and think this might be my favourite colour of all time.

The Optimal Protective Lid Backpack comes in at £229.99/$239.99, the Travel Backpack at £300/$320, and the Active Backpack at £219.99/$229.99. All are available now from the Mous online store.

Optimal Lid, Travel and Active (left to right) (Image credit: Mous)

Designed for seamless everyday carry, these backpacks blend rugged performance with sleek styling – think tough, weather-resistant construction paired with smart organisation and lightweight comfort.

The update comes at a time when pastels, light tones and neutral shades are having a real moment in the travel and style world. So, it’s safe to say this new Stone finish is set to be a popular choice.