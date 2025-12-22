New Casio G-Shock pulls the brand into the world of luxury Parisian fashion

Quick Summary This new Casio G-Shock has an air of Parisian fashion about it. In collaboration with the exciting streetwear brand, Maison Kitsuné, the classic G-Shock is reborn with the catwalk in its sights.

There are few watches which enjoy a split personality quite like the Casio G-Shock. Born from a desire to offer something rugged and dependable in those more extreme environments, the brand has morphed into a fashion powerhouse in recent years.

Now, it has collaborated with the Parisian fashion house, Maison Kitsuné, on a watch which proves it has real mettle in the latter world. This edition takes the 2100 case shape which has become a fan favourite in recent years and gives it a stylish new lick of paint.

(Image credit: Casio G-Shock)

The model makes use of an orange and gold colour combination – described by the brand as a natural and neutral camaïeu color scheme inspired by Haussmannian architecture, accented with a bold orange bezel that evokes the glow of the setting sun over the Paris skyline – which is certainly more pleasing than it sounds. That's met with the brand's signature fox logo in a couple of spots.

You'll find a matching orange version on the day display at the nine o'clock position, with a dark silhouette at the case end of the resin strap. Maison Kitsuné's name is also displayed on the band loop, and can be spotted on the case back as well.

In terms of specs, the model is pretty similar to what you'd expect of any 2100-series model. The case measures 48.5 x 45.4 mm, and sits just 11.8mm tall.

Image credit: Casio G-Shock Image credit: Casio G-Shock

You'll enjoy a dive watch-contesting 200m of water resistance, while the watch offers a world timer functionality with 48 cities across 31 time zones. There's also the usual suspects from the G-Shock catalogue, including a stopwatch, a timer and five daily alarms.

Priced at £161 / €180 / US$215 / AU$326, the model is a little more costly than standard versions of the 2100-series, though not so much so that you'd wince at the checkout. As luxurious brand collaborations go, this is actually quite a bargain, and – unlike some luxury brand partnerships – it's a very wearable design.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors