New Casio G-Shock might be the stealthiest watch it has made to date

It's no secret that the Casio G-Shock fans enjoy things which are big and bold. There's an inherent chunkiness and heft to the design which is part of the charm, and helps to leave users with a reassured experience in use.

Now, though, the brand appears to be looking to glide under the radar, with the launch of a pair of watches in a camouflage finish. That takes the ever popular 2100 case shape – often dubbed the Casioak, owing to its visual similarity to the case of the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak – and gives it a military-inspired makeover.

There are two different colour options available. The first is more in line with what you'd associate with camo patterns – pale and dark green hues, with darker greys, blacks and browns.

For those who want something on that theme, but with a little less of a direct military aesthetic, there's also a black and red model. That's still a camouflage pattern, but would certainly not look quite as obvious from a distance.

Beyond the new finish, though, you'll get the same fantastic specs as you'd find in the standard 2100-series models. That includes a dive watch-rivalling 200m of water resistance, which should ensure these watches are hardy enough to go anywhere you do.

You'll also find a physical day indicator at the nine o'clock position, which sits beneath old school, analogue hands for the minutes and hours. All of the other functionality can be used from the small digital readout, which sits across the three and six o'clock positions.

You'll enjoy a full worldtimer functionality which offers the time in 31 zones around the world. There's also a stopwatch and a timer, up to five daily alarms and a full automatic calendar up to the year 2099.

Priced at £109 (approx. €125 / US$150 / AU$215) these models should offer a neat alternative for fashion-forward folk who fancy something a little out of the norm. For those of us here in the UK, the models will be available online from the 19th of February.