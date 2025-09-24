Audemars Piguet set to join Watches and Wonders 2026 alongside a slew of new faces

Quick Summary Audemars Piguet is one of 11 brands which will join the ranks at Watches and Wonders next year. That's part of a larger reshuffle of the iconic watch trade show.

It might feel like we're still an age away from Watches and Wonders, but in reality the show will arrive sooner than ever. As the nights draw in and the mercury drops, time starts to fly, and before you know it, the doors will once again swing open and unleash an array of horological brilliance.

For 2026, things are changing slightly. For starters, there are going to be a slew of additional watch brands joining proceedings.

Eleven new brands have been added, including legendary house of horology, Audemars Piguet. That marks one of the last really big brands which was previously absent from the show finally joining the ranks, and should prove to be a milestone moment.

The other new brands include Behrens, Bianchet, B.R.M Chronographes, Charles Girardier, Corum, Credor, Favre Leuba, l'Epée 1839, March LA.B and Sinn Spezialuhren. That brings the total number of exhibitors to 66.

It's not just the new brands which are causing a stir, either. Existing exhibitors H Moser and Cie and Frederique Constant are both moving to new locations and expanding with larger booths.

That's a great sign for both outfits, with the decision to utilise a larger space a real marker of success. I can personally vouch for that in the case of Frederique Constant – its booth is always packed to the rafters!

This year's event will also be spread across the exhibition hall and the city of Geneva more than ever before. You'll usually find a handful of events happening in the city itself, but that's set to be ramped up for the 2026 iteration.

Speaking about the changes, CEO of the Watches and Wonders Geneva Foundation, Matthieu Humair, said, "The 2026 edition of Watches and Wonders Geneva marks a turning point in our desire to set Geneva as a leading destination. Our ambition is to offer a genuine city-wide cultural program that goes beyond the Salon."

I, for one, can't wait to get back and see all of the new goodness unfold.