Frederique Constant debuts three Classic Perpetual Calendar watches – and this one is my favourite

QUICK SUMMARY Frederique Constant has debuted three new editions of its Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture. Amongst the blue and silver dial options is a limited edition 18K yellow gold model that’s limited to just 37 pieces.

As part of Geneva Watch Days 2025 , Frederique Constant has debuted three new editions of its ever-popular Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture. Amongst the new subdued blue and silver dials, Frederique Constant has gone all out with a limited edition 18K yellow gold option – I’ll let you guess which one is my favourite.

Launching back in 2016, the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture has always been a firm fan favourite. Now, Frederique Constant has gone all out by crafting a version in 18K yellow gold, something the best watch brand reserves for its most prestigious collections.

All three new versions of the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture keep the 40mm case size and are powered by the FC-776 automatic manufacture calibre movement. The movement has had its power reserve increased to 72 hours or three full days, and it powers the watch’s moonphase and its day, date and month calendars.

(Image credit: Frederique Constant)

The dial is crafted from black onyx while the case, crown, hour markers, and hands are showcased in 18K yellow gold. At the six o’clock position is the moonphase which is dramatically beautiful and features the moon and stars.

In between the main hour and minute hands are three calendars. The one at 12 o’clock showcases the months of the year, the one at three o’clock is for the days of the month and the one at nine o’clock depicts the days of the week. The watch also includes any leap years, keeping it as accurate as possible.

The 18K yellow gold version of the Classic Perpetual Calendar Manufacture is limited to just 37 pieces, and as you’d expect, it doesn’t come cheap at £27,295. The other versions that have stainless steel cases and either a blue or silver dial are priced more comfortably at £8,695.