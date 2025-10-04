A Lange and Söhne Saxonia Thin Honeygold and Platinum hands on – the iconic dress watch gets even more luxurious

If you're on the hunt for one of the best watches out there, your gaze will soon fall upon A Lange and Söhne. The German brand is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious in the industry, owing to its stunning finishing and movement design.

Its Saxonia Thin collection has widely been regarded as one of the best options out there for a truly luxurious dress watch. Now, the brand has launched a new duo of limited editions versions in a pair of sought after case materials.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Whether you opt for the popular Honeygold or classic Platinum, each model will be limited to just 200 pieces worldwide. Those cases also sit just 6.2mm thin, ensuring this model is truly deserving of its name.

Paired with a dial of black onyx and interrupted only with hour markers and the brand logo, these pieces really shine in their simplicity. Each is paired with a black alligator leather strap, too, which completes the look perfectly.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

I was lucky enough to get hands on with the new models as part of a sneak preview at the Concours of Elegance event earlier this year. On the wrist, these pieces really do take on another dimension.

While the spec sheet can leave them sounding a little straightforward, there's much more to enjoy in person. That dial, for example, is so much more than just "black" with a depth that feels otherworldly as you gaze at your wrist.

We've already talked up the slimness, but it's worth mentioning again here. It's one of the most important specs for any watch, but especially for a more dressy piece. At just 6.2mm tall, this wears effortlessly, and will easily slip beneath a shirt cuff.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Priced at £45,100 (approx. €51,750 / US$61,000 / AU$92,000) these limited edition models command a considerable price hike over the other models in the range. Even so, it feels like a worthwhile prospect, offering a lot of watch for the cash.

Throw in the limited edition nature – and the fact that Honeygold and Platinum are both incredibly sought after – and I'm sure these will sell like hot cakes.