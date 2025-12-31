I keep waking up in the night, but this hack has helped me fall back to sleep fast

As T3’s resident sleep expert, I have always prided myself on the quality and quantity of the sleep I get every night. But recently, I’ve found myself waking up repeatedly in the night and finding it hard to get back to sleep – until I tried this quick and easy sleep hack.

I’ve mastered my sleep routine, including upgrading to the best mattress , eliminating late night scrolling and taking time to wind down before going to sleep. But recently, I’ve been waking up in the middle of the night and finding it hard to go back to sleep.

There are a few causes that I’ve identified as the cause of my current sleep disruptions. The first is my heating which has been playing up and switching itself on at a ridiculously early time in the morning. Annoyingly, this heating issue has been waking me up with night sweats and leaving me feeling very uncomfortable.

The other reason is my husband – sorry to him if he’s reading this! He’s a complete bed hog so I’ve been waking up in the night by him taking up all the room – and he’s recently been stealing the covers, too.

I haven’t exactly been enjoying waking up in the night with these issues, but normally, I’ve found it easy to just roll over and go back to sleep. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case recently, so I’ve started to use this easy sleep hack which I learned about on TikTok .

According to doctors and sleep experts, the best trick to use if you’re lying in bed and struggling to fall asleep for longer than 20 minutes, is getting out of bed – yes, really. Instead of lying there wide awake and trying to force sleep, getting up and moving to a different part of your house can help you feel sleepy again.

I’ve been trying this hack, and have found it to be really beneficial. I tend to get up and use the bathroom, or head to my sitting room and pace around for a few minutes before heading back up to bed. Since I’ve been doing this, I’ve noticed that I fall back to sleep much quicker than if I were to lie there for minutes trying to force things and getting frustrated.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This sleep hack is definitely one I’ll be taking with me into the new year – although I hope these strange wake-ups will disappear by then!