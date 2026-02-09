NextSense debuts ‘world’s first’ wireless EEG sleep earbuds that measure brain activity to help you sleep

QUICK SUMMAR NextSense has launched Smartbuds, its ‘world first’ wireless EEG earbuds. Currently only available in the US, the NextSense SmartBuds has six EEG sensors that measure brain activity and respond with audio to help you sleep.

Sleep wearable company, NextSense has just debuted Smartbuds, the ‘world’s first’ truly wireless EEG earbuds. Using EEG sensors, these sleep headphones measure your brain activity in real time and respond accordingly to help you sleep better – and they’re already on sale.

For those new to EEG, it stands for electroencephalogram , which is a recording of brain activity. Typically, EEG is measured by sensors attached to the scalp – you may have seen them on television as those funny-looking bald caps with wires on – and it helps doctors diagnose brain conditions and symptoms.

NextSense has taken these EEG sensors and put them into its Smartbuds sleep earbuds. Using six EEG sensors, the NextSense Smartbuds measure brain activity to detect the different sleep stages that the wearer is experiencing.

Depending on whether it’s light, deep or REM sleep , the NextSense Smartbuds respond with precisely timed audio which is designed to stimulate the brain, and encourage you towards deep sleep – the stage that’s found to be more restorative. NextSense states that over time the Smartbuds should learn your sleep patterns to offer better and more personalised sleep assistance.

(Image credit: NextSense)

The NextSense Smartbuds look similar to the Ozlo SleepBuds , and come with the buds and a charging case. The earbuds come in three tip and wing sizes, and are made from conductive silicone. They weigh just five grams, and have a comfortable, flexible design that sits in the ears, and can be worn by all types of sleepers, including side sleepers.

In terms of battery life, the NextSense Smartbuds have up to nine hours or on-device audio, and the charging case offers up to four charges at a time. Aside from playing specific sounds that sync with your brain rhythms, the NextSense Smartbuds also gives you access to your own music library, audiobooks and white noise.

As of writing, the NextSense Smartbuds is available in the US, and priced at $399.99. For a limited time, you can pre-order the NextSense Smartbuds for just $249 and get a Fit Kit subscription for free for the first three months. The Fit Kit subscription includes fresh ear tips that are delivered to you monthly – the fee is $14.99 a month.