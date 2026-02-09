NextSense debuts ‘world’s first’ wireless EEG sleep earbuds that measure brain activity to help you sleep
These sleep earbuds “go beyond passive monitoring to actively improve sleep”
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMAR
NextSense has launched Smartbuds, its ‘world first’ wireless EEG earbuds.
Currently only available in the US, the NextSense SmartBuds has six EEG sensors that measure brain activity and respond with audio to help you sleep.
Sleep wearable company, NextSense has just debuted Smartbuds, the ‘world’s first’ truly wireless EEG earbuds. Using EEG sensors, these sleep headphones measure your brain activity in real time and respond accordingly to help you sleep better – and they’re already on sale.
For those new to EEG, it stands for electroencephalogram, which is a recording of brain activity. Typically, EEG is measured by sensors attached to the scalp – you may have seen them on television as those funny-looking bald caps with wires on – and it helps doctors diagnose brain conditions and symptoms.
NextSense has taken these EEG sensors and put them into its Smartbuds sleep earbuds. Using six EEG sensors, the NextSense Smartbuds measure brain activity to detect the different sleep stages that the wearer is experiencing.
Depending on whether it’s light, deep or REM sleep, the NextSense Smartbuds respond with precisely timed audio which is designed to stimulate the brain, and encourage you towards deep sleep – the stage that’s found to be more restorative. NextSense states that over time the Smartbuds should learn your sleep patterns to offer better and more personalised sleep assistance.
The NextSense Smartbuds look similar to the Ozlo SleepBuds, and come with the buds and a charging case. The earbuds come in three tip and wing sizes, and are made from conductive silicone. They weigh just five grams, and have a comfortable, flexible design that sits in the ears, and can be worn by all types of sleepers, including side sleepers.
In terms of battery life, the NextSense Smartbuds have up to nine hours or on-device audio, and the charging case offers up to four charges at a time. Aside from playing specific sounds that sync with your brain rhythms, the NextSense Smartbuds also gives you access to your own music library, audiobooks and white noise.
As of writing, the NextSense Smartbuds is available in the US, and priced at $399.99. For a limited time, you can pre-order the NextSense Smartbuds for just $249 and get a Fit Kit subscription for free for the first three months. The Fit Kit subscription includes fresh ear tips that are delivered to you monthly – the fee is $14.99 a month.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.