Apple AirPods could be getting new rival earbuds from... hold on... ChatGPT owner OpenAI

Quick Summary A report claims OpenAI is working on five devices, including new earbuds to rival Apple's AirPods. The earbuds are said to have a "unique, unseen design" with a launch date of September.

You’ll probably have heard of OpenAI because of ChatGPT. Or you may have heard the company name if you know anything about Sora or Codex. But what you won’t associate the software company with is headphones.

That's because OpenAI doesn’t exist in the headphone space. However, it could be about to change all that.

According to Android Authority, OpenAI is working on an upcoming project that could see it move into the hardware space – more specifically, earbuds.

This comes after a tipster – Smart Pikachu – revealed on X that OpenAI is currently creating a “special audio product” that's internally codenamed “Sweetpea”. It's claimed to be looking to “replace” Apple’s popular AirPods.

What could the OpenAI earbuds offer?

The earbuds are said to have a “unique, unseen before” design, according to the tipster, and the main device is said “to be metal and resembling [the] shape of [an] eggstone”.

Two pill-shaped devices are then claimed to rest behind your ear, with an image posted to X to try and illustrate.

Hearing fresh detail on Openai "To-go" hardware project from last report. Now confirmed it is a special audio product to replace Airpod, internal code name is "Sweetpea" On manufacturing, Foxconn has been told to prepare for total 5 devices by Q4 2028. All not known but a home… https://t.co/svOCBuyapI pic.twitter.com/SFumFfRIeFJanuary 12, 2026

The tipster also suggested the earbuds would have a 2nm processor on board, potentially Exynos and it is said to include “a custom chip" that will enable the buds to "replace iPhone actions by commanding Siri”.

Allegedly, the bill of materials (BOM) will be high and closer to a phone, suggesting the price could be high too, especially if the earbuds offer more functions than current options on the market.

The tipster goes on to say that OpenAI is working on five devices in total, which could arrive by Q4 2028. However, it has been suggested that the earbuds are first in line “due to priority of Jony Ive's team”.

You might remember that OpenAI acquired Jony Ive's design company back in May 2025.

According to the post on X, the launch of the earbuds will be "near September” this year.

Nothing is official for now, but it's interesting to see what spin OpenAI could put on the earbuds market, which let's face it, isn’t exactly short of players.