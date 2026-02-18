Apple's future AI products could include smart glasses, new AirPods and wearable jewellery that isn't a ring

Quick Summary A report suggests Apple is working on three new AI wearables – a pin/pendant, glasses to rival Meta, and AirPods with cameras. The three devices are said to be in the prototype stage.

Apple has been in the news a lot recently. We’ve seen several reports surrounding the next iPhone 18 Pro models and whether they will or will not ditch Dynamic Island in favour of under-display Face ID.

We’ve also heard that the regular iPad and iPad Air are about to get a performance boost, and then there’s been the constant chatter about more powerful MacBooks. That was even before the renders of the unannounced iPhone 17e appeared.

But the latest report from Bloomberg (via 9to5Mac) doesn’t mention any of that. Instead, seasoned Apple-expert Mark Gurman discusses three new AI wearables, including an AI pin/pendant, AirPods with cameras, and smart glasses that would compete with Meta’s Ray-Bans.

What could Apple's new AI devices offer?

According to Gurman, the products are being “built around the Siri digital assistant”, which makes sense following all the news about the smarter Siri arriving soon.

The AI glasses will apparently have speakers, microphones, and cameras, with one camera lens for capturing images and videos and the other for “computer vision” – to provide the glasses with “environmental context”.

"Early prototypes of the glasses connect via a cable to a standalone battery pack and an iPhone, but newer versions have the components embedded in the frame," he claims.

"The design uses high-end materials, including acrylic elements intended to give the glasses a premium feel. Apple is already discussing launching the device in additional styles over time.”

This supports a separate suggestion from The Information that Apple is working on a wearable AI pin, Bloomberg itself has also said this new device will be “reminiscent of the failed Humane AI pin”. Although it won’t have a display or projector, and is reported to rely heavily on the iPhone rather than being a standalone device.

It might also come with a necklace, to be worn in a pendant style.

According to Gurman: “The pendant would essentially serve as an always-on camera for the smartphone that also includes a microphone for Siri input. Some Apple employees call it the 'eyes and ears' of the phone.

"One area of debate for the product has been whether or not to include a speaker, which would allow users to hold back-and-forth conversations with the device directly. That means they could leave their iPhone in their pocket or bag or not wear AirPods.”

Not much was said about the AirPods featuring cameras, apart from that they could arrive this year.

For now, nothing is confirmed, though it certainly seems like there is plenty in the works, so watch this space.