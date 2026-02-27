Ultrahuman rings in the changes with its Ring Pro – 15 days of battery life, enhanced memory and much more

Quick Summary Ultrahuman has gone high-end with its new smart ring model. The Ultrahuman Ring Pro costs £419 / $479 and brings 15 day battery life to the table. It's available to pre-order now.

We revealed a couple of weeks ago that Ultrahuman was lining up a new smart ring, and now it's here.

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro has been announced and is already available to pre-order. It is priced at £419 / $479, so is definitely at the more premium end of the market, but comes with a bunch of feature upgrades to make it highly desirable.

The next-gen smart ring has up to 15 days of battery life in the band itself, plus up to 45 days worth of charge in the included Pro charging case. There's enhanced storage too, with enough memory to keep up to 250 days' worth of data on the ring.

Ultrahuman has also redesigned its heart-rate sensing architecture for the Ring Pro, with improved signal quality for both sleep and recovery, while the dual-core processor has been upgraded, too. This is now faster and more accurate, claims the brand.

"“Ultrahuman Ring Pro takes performance and health intelligence to the next level. It’s engineered to push the limits of what a health monitoring ring can do and has redefined the category in terms of battery life," said the CEO of Ultrahuman, Mohit Kumar.

"Ring Pro’s battery life is three to four times that of the competition. It’s a fundamental breakthrough."

As well as hold extra charges, the included case can store up a year of the Ring's Pro captured data, in case you are unable to migrate it to a smartphone. It has Find My Case functionality, helping you locate it from the dedicated app, and sports Qi wireless charging.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Biointelligence AI arrives with Jade

In addition to the new ring, Ultrahuman has announced Jade – its new "biointelligence AI" software, which arrives as an upgrade to its existing platform.

This uses LLM (large language model) systems to pull real-time, actionable insights from your health data. This could automatically prompt responses, such as Afib detection, while in the future, you could have it order food or change the room temperature based on its readings.

It is designed to be proactive – potentially flagging health issues at very early stages, and suggest or action solutions.

There are two modes – standard and deep research – which will analyse your data with increasing levels of comprehension. And it'll be available to all Ultrahuman users globally.

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro will start to ship in March and comes in four colour options – Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black and Raw Titanium. You can pre-order it now in sizes 5 to 14.