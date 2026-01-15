Ultrahuman's smart ring might soon help predict migraines before they start

Ultrahuman has teamed up with Click Therapeutics to unveil the Migraine PowerPlug.

The new smart ring feature is built on the technology behind Click’s FDA-authorised digital migraine treatment, CT-132.

The company claims this is the first time biomarker-driven migraine management tools, combining biometric trends such as sleep, HRV, stress, and activity with guided behavioural support, will be available directly through a wearable ecosystem.

(Image credit: Ultrahuman)

Ultrahuman's modular PowerPlug platform is unique among smart rings.

Instead of dumping new features on users, it lets you add software-driven health tools that layer on top of the device’s core biometrics.

The latest Migraine PowerPlug is designed to help you spot individual migraine triggers, understand physiological patterns and receive personalised lifestyle guidance in real time.

The new feature isn't the only add-on available for Ultrahuman Ring Air users.

The most recent release, a Respiratory Health PowerPlug, uses AI to detect snoring and coughing during sleep by pairing Ring biometrics with audio captured from a nearby smartphone, translating disturbances into insights about sleep quality and recovery.

That feature is available via subscription (about $3.99/month or $39.99/year).

Listening before the pain arrives

The Migraine PowerPlug builds on this model but brings deeper, evidence-informed support to a widespread chronic condition.

Rather than only showing trends, it combines Ultrahuman’s biometric analytics with digital therapeutic-style interventions adapted from Click’s FDA-authorised technology.

You will be able to see how changes in sleep, stress, or physiological markers may correlate with migraine risk, and follow guided behaviour recommendations to reduce migraine burden.

The Migraine PowerPlug is expected to launch in early 2026 across major global markets, including the UK, US and EU.

While Ultrahuman hasn’t confirmed pricing yet, its PowerPlug features typically sit outside the core Ring experience, suggesting this migraine-focused tool will likely arrive as a premium software upgrade rather than a free addition.

For more information, head over to Ultrahuman.