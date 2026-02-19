Shelly unveils smart diffuser that fragrances your home while repelling mosquitoes

QUICK SUMMARY Shelly has partnered with Cury on a smart diffuser that scents small to medium rooms whilst helping repel mosquitoes. Controlled via the Shelly app or voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it offers adjustable intensity, scheduling and dual-scent capacity. Priced at €83 with two fragrances included, wider UK and US availability is still unconfirmed.

Shelly has produced a smart diffuser that fills your home with fragrance whilst repelling mosquitoes at the same time. Whilst a number of brands have focused solely on smart diffusers, including Pura in the US, this is one of the first times we’ve seen a major smart home brand backing one.

Designed for small to medium-sized rooms, the Cury by Shelly offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and can be controlled remotely via the Shelly app. From here, you can adjust scent intensity, set schedules, or simply switch it on and off. It also integrates with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Home Assistant for hands-free control and automation.

The Cury by Shelly is available now for €83 from the Cury website and Shelly’s online store in Europe. It comes with two premium fragrances – Amber Dusk and Shelly – and whilst there’s no confirmed UK or US launch just yet, we’ll update as soon as we hear more.

(Image credit: Shelly)

This is also the second recent launch where Shelly’s tech has powered a smart home gadget from another brand. Although manufactured externally, the LightSolutions Hilux DS8 Tilt 360 is fully compatible with Shelly BLU devices, making it easy to slot into an existing Shelly setup.

The diffuser includes overheating protection and a child lock, and the cruelty-free fragrances are pet-safe. Alongside the two included scents, there are ten more to choose from, and each vial lasts around 120 hours with average use.

(Image credit: Shelly)