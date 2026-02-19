Shelly unveils smart diffuser that fragrances your home while repelling mosquitoes

There are 12 premium scents to choose from

Cury by Shelly
(Image credit: Shelly)
QUICK SUMMARY

Shelly has partnered with Cury on a smart diffuser that scents small to medium rooms whilst helping repel mosquitoes. Controlled via the Shelly app or voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it offers adjustable intensity, scheduling and dual-scent capacity.

Priced at €83 with two fragrances included, wider UK and US availability is still unconfirmed.

Shelly has produced a smart diffuser that fills your home with fragrance whilst repelling mosquitoes at the same time. Whilst a number of brands have focused solely on smart diffusers, including Pura in the US, this is one of the first times we’ve seen a major smart home brand backing one.

Cury by Shelly

(Image credit: Shelly)

This is also the second recent launch where Shelly’s tech has powered a smart home gadget from another brand. Although manufactured externally, the LightSolutions Hilux DS8 Tilt 360 is fully compatible with Shelly BLU devices, making it easy to slot into an existing Shelly setup.

The diffuser includes overheating protection and a child lock, and the cruelty-free fragrances are pet-safe. Alongside the two included scents, there are ten more to choose from, and each vial lasts around 120 hours with average use.

Cury by Shelly

(Image credit: Shelly)
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

