This new Shelly-powered smart ceiling light comes at a shockingly low price
...especially when compared to a few competitors
Shelly has announced it's powered a new smart light designed to be installed directly into your ceiling. The LightSolutions Hilux DS8 Tilt 360 comes with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, meaning there’s no hub required. It’s also fully compatible with Shelly BLU devices, making it easy to fit into an existing Shelly setup.
The light arrives amidst a wave of recent smart home launches from Shelly, including the BLU H&T Display ZB sensor and the Wall Display X2i. However, this is one of the first gadgets we’ve seen that’s manufactured by a different brand but runs on Shelly’s platform.
The Hilux DS8 Tilt 360 is available to buy now from Shelly's online store in the UK, Spain and the Netherlands. It’s priced at £34.20/€45.98, making it incredibly affordable compared to smart ceiling lights from brands like Philips Hue and Govee.
The light features an aluminium casing with a tilting mechanism, allowing you to adjust the angle of the spotlight to suit your space. Inside, there’s a full-spectrum LED with a high colour rendering index, and the colour temperature can be tuned from a warm 2,200K to a cool 6,000K.
The spotlight delivers up to 600 lumens of brightness, whilst at 2,200K it stops at 360 lumens. The 8W light is also fully dimmable and rated to last around 50,000 hours.
