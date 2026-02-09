Philips Hue’s new automation tool has arrived – here's all you need to know

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has quietly rolled out its new automation tool for both Bridges, with the feature now appearing in the Philips Hue app. A new Automations tab sits alongside existing sections like Scenes, Lights and Controls, making it easier to view and manage automations by Room or Zone.

It was only last month that Philips Hue announced it was working on an update for both of its Bridges, focused on a new automation tool. However, details were small and that was about all we knew – until now.

The new automation tool is now starting to appear in the Philips Hue app, sitting alongside the familiar sections you’ll already recognise. These include My Scenes, which shows your saved scenes, Lights, where you’ll find all your connected devices, and Controls, which lists your connected accessories.

Now, there’s also a dedicated Automations tab, which neatly lists all the automations linked to a specific Room or Zone, making them much easier to view and manage in one place.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

This update follows another Philips Hue rollout from last week, which added three new languages to its AI assistant. Whilst the assistant was first introduced in June 2025, it launched in English only, meaning the latest update opens it up to a much wider audience.

It’s still not entirely clear why the new automation tool wasn’t detailed when it was first announced, but at least it hasn’t been long coming. You can download the latest version of the Philips Hue app now from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

