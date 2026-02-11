Philips Hue is set to upgrade your Lucca lights – but not in the way you’d expect

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue is upgrading its Lucca smart lights with new bulbs. While pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet, the Philips Hue Lucca line-up will soon come with the E27 smart bulb for better brightness and colour effects.

Philips Hue is back again with another smart light upgrade. This time, it’s the Lucca lights line-up that are due to get an exciting update – but not in the way you might think.

Philips Hue has been upgrading many of its outdoor lights recently, including the Turaco Outdoor Wall Light . Most updates have included refreshed designs, full colour support and improved brightness, but for the Lucca series, the lights are getting entirely new bulbs.

The Lucca products set to be upgraded include the path light, wall light and pedestal light. The new update will give the Lucca lights the Philips Hue White and Colour E27 bulb, a common bulb used in most of Philips Hue lighting , but it will mark the first time it’s introduced to the Lucca line-up.

The E27 bulb will give the Lucca lights up to 1,100 lumens of brightness, which is a significant improvement from the previous 800 lumens. Colour effects will also be expanded, so users can indulge in more colours and scenes than before.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Aside from the new bulb, the Philips Hue Lucca range will stay the same, so the external designs and dimensions won’t change. So if it’s a new design you’re looking for, you might want to check out Philips Hue’s other outdoor lighting selection of which there are plenty of different styles to choose from.

As of writing, pricing and availability of the updated Lucca lights hasn’t been announced. Hue Blog – who originally reported on the new upgrade – has stated that prices are expected to remain unchanged, but this hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The current Philips Hue Lucca line-up starts at £89.99 / $109.99 so we’d expect the prices to be similar if not a bit higher to account for the new bulb – but we’ll have to wait and see.

