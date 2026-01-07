Philips Hue’s latest software update is about to transform your entire setup

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has announced a new software feature that's designed to completely transform how you use your smart lights. Hue SpatialAware works by analysing the layout of your room and the position of each light to create scenes that make far more sense in your setup. Hue SpatialAware will be exclusive to Bridge Pro users only, with the rollout expected over the next few weeks. Once it arrives, you’ll find SpatialAware-optimised scenes in your app's Scene Gallery.

Philips Hue has announced a brand new software feature called Hue SpatialAware, and it promises to upgrade your lighting experience in an extremely clever way. Instead of treating your best Philips Hue lights as individual bulbs, Hue SpatialAware actually analyses the layout of your room and the position of each light to create scenes that make far more sense in your setup.

The announcement came a little out of the blue, especially after Philips Hue’s big hardware launch at IFA back in September. That said, a smart software update feels like the perfect follow-up, particularly given the extra power and capabilities the Hue Bridge Pro has brought along.

Saying that, it's worth noting that Hue SpatialAware will be exclusive to Bridge Pro users only, with the rollout expected over the next few weeks. Once it arrives, you’ll find SpatialAware-optimised scenes in the Scene Gallery, with the option to switch back to the current mode if you prefer.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

Right now, Hue scenes apply colours without really understanding where your lights are placed. Hue SpatialAware changes that by intelligently distributing colours based on each light’s position, creating scenes that better mimic natural light and movement. It’s a potentially game-changing update for anyone living in darker countries with shorter days, where lighting plays a big role in mood and energy.

As a huge Philips Hue fan, this is one update I’m really excited about – and I’ll be keeping a close eye on my app so I can share thoughts as soon as it goes live.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors