Google Pixel gets 10 new features to make you smile – including a Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra "exclusive"

Quick summary Google has released the latest Pixel Drop for its phones with a while host of new features, including the enhanced Circle to Search shown off by Samsung recently. The new update is available for compatible devices immediately.

Google has released its March Pixel Drop, its quarterly update for Pixel phones, which adds a selection of new features. These include one that first appeared on stage at Galaxy Unpacked alongside the Galaxy S26 family of phones.

The new Pixel Drop adds at least 10 new features for Pixel phone owners, including a more dynamic Circle to Search function that can give you much more detail about what you're looking at.

The example that Samsung used for this feature – which Google now offers – is circling an outfit to get details on all the parts of it, including where you can buy the outfit for yourself.

But while it looked like Samsung was getting an exclusive feature for its new Galaxy phones, the reality is that Pixel owners will have it even before the Galaxy S26 goes on general sale on 11 March.

What else is in the March 2026 Pixel Drop?

In addition, there are enhancements to Gemini, allowing it to take care of your to-do list, while Magic Cue and Gemini will work to give you restaurant ideas. This is available when chatting with friends, with the prompt to have Gemini find the details for you without switching apps.

Unfortunately, for Magic Cue to work, you need to be using Google Messages, so those of us who live in WhatsApp are out of luck.

A Spring Refresh for Your Pixel | March '26 Pixel Drop - YouTube Watch On

One of the great features of Pixel devices is the Now Playing tool, where it will listen to music and identify that for you, so you can glance at your phone and get the details immediately. Others are still messing around with Shazam.

Now Playing is getting its own app, so you can dive in and see the music that you've heard historically. This already exists on Pixel phones, but it's always been a bit of an unloved shortcut. A proper app interface should make it much easier for people to find and use.

At a glance is getting an update too, in order to pull in more information and showcase that in real time. That includes things like live sport scores (which could be a huge spoiler), while financial results and commutes also get richer. It's a becoming a bit more of a widget-like experience.

There are also new custom icon controls, including a SpongeBod SquarePants theme pack.

On top of this there are new features for Pixel Watch for safety alerts and more convenient payments, while Pixel Watch 3 now gets the one-handed gestures from Pixel Watch 4.

The new Pixel Drop should be landing compatible on Pixel devices immediately.