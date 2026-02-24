Samsung's exclusive Privacy Display won't stay exclusive for long – other manufacturers are lining up already

Quick Summary Samsung might not have the exclusive new Privacy Display feature to itself for long. It's thought that a number of rivals are looking at the technology and could have it on competing devices as soon as September.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to launch with a new Privacy Display feature that help protect your screen from prying eyes. It might not be a Samsung exclusive for very long though, as it's said that other manufacturers are looking at their own solution.

The new Samsung feature is said to be built into the phone, rather than being an additional layer, meaning it can be toggled on or off, allowing a lot more user control than previous stick-on solutions.

According to Digital Chat Station – posting on Weibo – "domestic manufacturers" are also testing the technology to add to their flagship devices as soon as September 2026. By "domestic", it's fair to assume that the source is talking about Chinese phone makers.

The Privacy Display feature was first shown off by Samsung Display in 2024 and while the technology might make its debut in a Samsung phone – expected to launch on 25 February – it's likely that its display arm will offer the tech to other brands too.

That will mean someone like Apple, for example, wouldn't have to develop the tech itself. It could just specify the feature while pulling together the hardware for its next-gen iPhone.

The smartphone market is a competitive space and something like Privacy Display is likely to send ripples through the phone world, as Samsung gets to show off an exclusive new feature.

Seeking smartphone innovation

In recent years, innovation in the smartphone sector has been rather scarce, with most devices offering pretty much the same hardware experience, and software being the biggest differentiator.