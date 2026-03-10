Rode just shrank a full video production studio into a desktop gadget
The RodeCaster Video Core combines camera switching, audio mixing and live streaming in a compact box
Rode has announced a new addition to its creator hardware lineup, the RodeCaster Video Core, a compact console designed to handle both video and audio production from a single device.
The unit sits somewhere between a traditional broadcast switcher and a podcast mixer, bringing tools normally reserved for professional studios to a small desktop box.
A small box with big studio ambitions
The RodeCaster Video Core is built to help creators manage multiple cameras, microphones and streaming platforms without needing a complicated studio setup.Article continues below
It supports up to four (!) video sources simultaneously, including three HDMI cameras and one USB video input, allowing users to switch between different angles during a live recording or broadcast.
That means a setup might include a main camera, a secondary angle, an overhead shot, and a webcam feed, all controlled from a single system.
The device can also create up to five custom scenes, letting you move between layouts such as full-screen video, split-screen interviews or picture-in-picture views.
Sound matters as much as the picture
The Video Core includes two studio-grade combo inputs for microphones or instruments, along with built-in audio processing, such as EQ, compression, noise gating, and de-essing, to help recordings sound more polished straight away.
The console runs on an octa-core processor designed to handle switching, recording and streaming simultaneously.
Users can stream directly to platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and Facebook Live over Ethernet, or record footage to an external USB drive or SSD for editing later.
The system also supports network cameras via NDI, allowing video sources to be sent over a local network rather than via cables.
This makes it possible to add additional cameras from across a studio or event space without running long HDMI lines.
One ecosystem, many creators
One of the more interesting features is how the Video Core integrates with Rode’s existing podcast hardware.
Using a feature called RodeCaster Sync, the device can link directly to audio consoles such as the RodeCaster Pro II or RodeCaster Duo.
When connected with a USB-C cable, both devices behave like a single production system, sharing audio channels, controls and outputs.
This means creators who already use Rode gear for podcasting could expand into video production without rebuilding their studio from scratch.
The company says the system is designed to make professional video production more accessible, especially for video podcasts, interviews and live shows where multiple cameras and microphones need to work together.
With its mix of camera switching, built-in audio mixing and direct streaming support, the RodeCaster Video Core essentially compresses a small broadcast studio into a device small enough to sit next to a laptop.
The RodeCaster Video Core is now available to pre-order at Rode US, Rode UK, Rode AU and Rode EU for $599 / £529.99 / AU$940 / €619.99.
