Apple squeezes its biggest creative apps into one subscription for Mac, iPad and iPhone – and Adobe should be worried

Apple has offered premium applications for creators for many years, but this is the first time it has packaged them up under one subscription. Now, creatives can access some of the best video, audio and illustration tools in one simple package called Apple Creator Studio.

It's available for Mac, iPad and iPhone and features nine well-known Apple apps, including Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Motion, Compressor and MainStage. A tenth app, Freeform, will be added later.

If this all sounds familiar, it's because one of the biggest rivals to Apple's Pro-end software, Adobe, offers a similar package with its Creative Cloud. This combines Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Illustrator, InDesign and more.

The packages don't line up completely but there's certainly some crossover. The advantage to Apple's Creator Studio is that it all runs across iPad and iPhone, and is significantly cheaper, costing $12.99 per month or $129 per year in the US (International prices still to be confirmed).

The Creator Studio does include apps that are currently available for free on the Mac store, such as Keynote, Pages and Numbers. However, the versions in this subscription will gain extra AI-based features to enhance the creation of slides, documents and spreadsheets.

Free versions of these programs will remain available on the Mac store. You will also still be able to purchase standalone versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for a one-time fee.

