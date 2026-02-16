Don't be ruled by the algorithm, says Deezer as it gives you control over your own music streams
A new Flow Tuner feature arrives on Deezer, allowing you to tweak the content algorithm
Deezer has announced Flow Tuner – a new feature that enables you to fine tune the algorithm used to deliver your automated Flow playlist.
You can choose to deactivate different genres, or discover new tracks by adding genres you haven't considered before.
Deezer has pushed a new feature update to get you to consider the music streaming app over the likes of Spotify and Apple Music.
It has announced Flow Tuner, which gives listeners control over the algorithm used by the Flow automated streaming feature. This should lead to even more personalised playlists than before.
Deezer's Flow feature has been a main aspect of the app for more than a decade. It essentially creates a never-ending playlist based on a user's favourite tracks, artists and genres. It has been possible to tweak the mood and genre to focus on different categories, but the new Flow Tuner can personalise the experience further.
You can now activate or deactivate different musical genres or subgenres, which will change the type of tracks you'll hear. This effectively gives you control over the algorithm in a more direct way to before.
It means you can simply listen to the musical genres that specifically suit your taste, or you can add genres you might not normally consider. That way you can discover new music you might fancy continuing with later.
"Flow Tuner is based on a simple idea: recommendations should not be a black box," said Deezer's head of product, Marin Lorant.
"Our users want to find the right music for the right moment, and have the control to impact how this happens. By allowing them to activate, remove or explore genres with a single gesture, the algorithm becomes a tool that they can shape themselves.
"It's more accurate, more personal, and it opens the door to more discovery."
Deezer also has a built-in AI detection tool, which will prevent AI-generated music reaching your Flow listening experience. And there's a simple set up tool on the app to help you switch from your last music streaming service.
The Tune My Music option enables new users to transfer musical tastes from one app – such as Spotify – to Deezer. It can also transfer your playlists, albums, artists and songs from another service.
