Google Maps just added the upgrade I didn't know I needed

Quick Summary Google Maps is giving more users a Gemini-powered upgrade. That will be great news for those who love walking and cycling.

Back in November, Google Maps got an upgrade we'd been waiting a long time for. That saw the powerful Gemini AI integrated into the platform, with a view to making on-the-go assistance even more seamless.

That was great for drivers, meaning they could engage in a natural conversation to gain information and keep their attention focused on the road. Now, that functionality is rolling out to even more users, with functionality to help those who are walking and cycling.

The idea for cyclists appears to be much the same as for drivers – offer a solution which is as seamless as possible, ensuring you can keep your focus on the road, rather than on your phone. You'll be able to ask it all of the usual questions, like "What's my ETA?", "When is my next meeting?", or "What is the meaning of life?", all while keeping two hands on your handlebars.

For me, though, the implementation of the feature while walking could be really handy. I travel a lot, and often find myself getting lost in the middle of a city I've never been to before – it's all part of the fun, right?

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

With this new feature, I would be able to ask Gemini where I was, what there is to do in the local area, a good spot to get lunch and even find a good spot for a photo opportunity nearby. The possibilities are endless, really, and that could make it an invaluable tool for frequent flyers, or just those who get lost easily.

There's good news for iPhone users, too. The feature is live now around the world for those using Google Maps on iOS – as long as you're in a location where Gemini is supported, of course.

Those on an Android phones may have a little more of a wait, as the feature is rolling out for those handsets as we speak.