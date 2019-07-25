Best Android phone 2019: T3's best Android smartphone picks

iPhone? Never heard of it. For many, Android is the way to go and T3 has compiled a thorough list of the best Android phones available in 2019 from the likes of Google, Samsung, HTC, and Huawei. All run the latest version of Android and have their high points and low points.

The best Android phone of 2019 isn't necessarily going to be the same for everyone of course, and with that in mind we've covered a range of different phone makers, prices, features, and sizes. Whatever you're looking for, you should find something of interest here.

Ready to discover the best Android phones money can buy in 2019? Let's dive in!

The best Android phones of 2019: get the best Android smartphone for you

Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus for one of the best phones running Android there is in 2019.

If you're looking for the best Android smartphone money can buy, stop reading and buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Simply put, this is the fastest, most feature-packed and refined Galaxy smartphone Samsung has ever built.

The Galaxy S10 Plus is the first handset to employ its all-new Infinity-O design with an AMOLED panel. And what an AMOLED panel it is! The screen is staggeringly good, with gorgeous colours and cavernous blacks. The Infinity-O design, which relocates the front-facing camera to a pill-shaped cut-out in the top right-hand corner of the display, has allowed Samsung to fit the S10 Plus with an expansive 6.4-inch AMOLED panel – that's the same size as the Galaxy Note 9 – while simultaneously shrinking the physical size of the handset compared to the 6.2-inch Galaxy S9 Plus from last year.

Elsewhere, there are dual-selfie cameras to enable Live Focus photos packed with bokeh-style blur, a new ultra-wide angle camera in the rear-mounted triple-camera, and an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner that works with wet hands.

Finally, the new One UI operating system, which is based on Android Pie, is infinitely better than anything from the likes of Huawei, LG or Sony. One UI has been designed from the ground-up to acknowledge that while we all want massive screens on our phones, massive smartphones are really annoying to use, especially one-handed while squished into the train carriage during a morning commute. To solve this headache, One UI shifts all the elements of the user interface that you’ll actually need to tap into the lower-third of the touchscreen where they are within easy reach.

Of course, there are some nitpicks with this flagship phone – which we cover extensively in our Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review, but none of these stop this from becoming our new go-to recommendation for anyone who wants the best Android handset around.

The Huawei P30 Pro's camera system is simply superb.

2. Huawei P30 Pro The second best Android phone in the world right now Specifications Weight: 192g Dimensions: 158 x 73.4 x 8.4mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 6.47 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Kirin 980 RAM: 6GB/8GB Storage: 128GB/256GB/512GB Battery: 4200mAh Rear camera: 40MP f/1.6 + 20MP f/2.2 + 8MP f/3.4 + TOF 3D Front camera: 32MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Packed with power + Quad-lens rear camera $815.99 View at Amazon

We really, really like what Huawei has managed to do with the Huawei P30 Pro, and it easily slides into our best Android phones of 2019 list. It makes an appearance at the expense of the P20 Pro, and builds on everything that made that 2018 handset great as well.

We're talking internal components that are enough to give it lightning-fast performance (note the Kirin 980 processor and up to 8GB of RAM), as well as a quad-lens camera capable of performing some really impressive tricks – not least a whopping 5x of optical zoom!

This being a Huawei phone, the software experience is a long way from being the best in the business. However, the excellent hardware and build quality means that the P30 Pro ends up a long way in credit when everything is considered.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro remains a brilliant Android phone.

3. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Still a simply jaw-dropping device that leaves basically nothing to be desired Specifications Weight: 189g Dimensions: 157.8 x 72.3 x 8.6 mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie, EMUI 9.0 Screen size: 6.39 inches Resolution: 1,440 x 3,120 CPU: Kirin 980 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 4,200 mAh Rear camera: 40MP + 20MP + 8MP Front camera: 24MP Reasons to buy + Kirin 980 is fastest CPU in the world + Leica-made camera system is fantastic + In-display fingerprint reader is amazing Reasons to avoid - Huawei P30 Pro camera is better $579 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

In our Huawei Mate 20 Pro review T3's own Robert Jones said that:

"When you've got a device that not only packs the world's fastest CPU, but also one with some genuine sit-up-and-take-notice features like a fantastically executed in-display fingerprint reader and futuristic reverse wireless charging ability, it's easy to see how the Huawei Mate 20 Pro rises above the me-too melee."

And rise above it does, with a simply stunning hardware, screen, camera and software package propelling it towards upper echelons of our best Android phone buying guide.

The 4,200 mAh battery, for example, is capacious and long-lasting, while the OLED, HDR, 19.5:9 screen is a crisp, colour-rich stunner. Three powerful camera lenses on the back (40MP + 20MP + 8MP), as well as a ridiculously potent front facing lens (24MP!), make photography pleasurable (although not quite as much as when using the P30 Pro!), while the combination of 6GB of RAM with the Kirin 980 CPU means incredibly high benchmark scores.

Oh, and the in-display fingerprint reader and reverse wireless charging capability is hat-tippingly impressive, adding genuine wow-factor to a device.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is a do-anything powerhouse.

4. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Samsung has another hit on its hands with this powerhouse device Specifications Weight: 201g Dimensions: 161.9 x 76.4 x 8.8mm OS: Android 8.1 Screen size: 6.4 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels CPU: Exynos 9810 or Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/512GB Battery: 4000mAh Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.5-2.4 + 12MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/1.7 Reasons to buy + The S Pen hits new heights + Huge, fantastic screen Reasons to avoid - Too pricey for some $469.76 View at Amazon 184 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Ladies and gentlemen: the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 . The third of three fantastic flagship phones Samsung put out in 2018, the Note 9 excels in every department, from the quality of the components under the hood, to the fit and polish of the design, to the impressive results you can get from the dual-lens camera.

What really makes the Note 9 stand out on this best Android phones of 2019 list, though, is that superb S Pen stylus. It's been improved and upgraded this year with Bluetooth functionality, so it can now (for example) control music playback and operate the camera shutter remotely, as well as all the usual tricks.

With a screen size of 6.4 inches, and a 4000mAh battery inside, this is a phone that you can get some serious work done on. There's also some excellent audio capability packed in here, with Dolby Atmos and UHQ upscaling included. Whichever part of the Note 9 you look at, it ends up impressing.

It does have a high price attached, which is going to put some people off, and the on-board Bixby AI is definitely still lagging behind what the likes of Siri and Google Assistant can offer. Overall, though, a top-level Android flagship and well worth a place on our best Android smartphones list.

Google Pixel 3 XL

5. Google Pixel 3 XL A quality phone with one of the absolute best cameras on the market Specifications Weight: 184g Dimensions: 158 x 76.7 x 7.9mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.3 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2960 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 3430mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP f/1.8 Front camera: 8MP f/1.8 Reasons to buy + Fantastic camera + Pure Android experience Reasons to avoid - Empty List $599.99 View at Amazon

The Google Pixel 3 phones aren't a huge leap forward from the Pixel 2 models, but they are enough of an upgrade to warrant a place on our list of the best Android phones for 2019. The specs above refer to the larger Google Pixel 3 XL – if you prefer you can pay a little less money for the slightly smaller (and notch-free) Pixel 3 instead, as almost all the specs are the same.

Inside the phones we have the Snapdragon 845 to keep everything ticking along nicely, while Google is now using a glass backing to enable wireless charging on the Pixels for the first time. Its traditional two-tone design is still in place though, with a textured finish that feels good in the hand.

As in previous years though, it's the camera where the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL really stand out: even though it's a single-lens model, it's capable of some fantastic shots, especially with upgrades like Night Sight for low light photography. Its camera system isn't as flexible as the Huawei P30 Pro's, but the pictures are arguably even crisper and better balanced. It's perhaps the main reason you would pick the PIxel 3 as the best Android phone on the market.

Another reason would be those speedy Android updates, straight from Google. There's no bloatware or extra Android skin here, so you're guaranteed a slick and intuitive software experience for years to come. Google's individual apps continue to impress too, though of course you can get them on any Android or iOS phone.

OnePlus 6T

6. OnePlus 6T The best Android phone for less money Specifications Weight: 185g Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.41 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6/8GB Storage: 128/256GB Battery: 3700mAh Rear camera: 16MP f/1.7 + 20MP f/1.7 Front camera: 16MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Wallet-friendly price + Cutting-edge design $379.95 View at Amazon 87 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Xiaomi Mi 9 is one of the best phones for mixing looks and performance.

7. Xiaomi Mi 9 Packed with top-end specs and fantastic looks as well Specifications Weight: 173g Dimensions: 157.5 x 74.7 x 7.6 mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 6.39 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6-8GB Storage: 64-128GB Battery: 3300mAh Rear camera: 48 MP f/1.8 + 16 MP f/2.2 + 12 MP f/2.2 Front camera: 20 MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Appealing, polished design + Some of the most powerful specs around + Very competitive price Reasons to avoid - No waterproofing - Software could be better $309.99 View at Amazon

There's a lot to like about the Xiaomi Mi 9, which offers some of the best specs you're likely to see in an Android flagship in 2019, and looks really good too – the thin bezels and teardrop notch put the focus on the bright, vivid 6.39-inch screen.

When we tested out the phone we were also impressed with the Xiaomi Mi 9 camera, which got great results in most conditions, and the battery life. It's going to give some serious competition to Google and Samsung this year.

There are some minor niggles worth talking about, including the lack of waterproofing and the MIUI software that Xiaomi puts on top of Android – it's not quite the polished software experience that you get from Google or Samsung.

What really makes the Xiaomi Mi 9 stand out as one of the best Android phones of 2019, though, is the price: it's available for significantly less than the S10s and Pixel 3s of this world, and represents excellent value for money.

Nokia 9 PureView

8. Nokia 9 PureView The best Android phone for a lot of camera lenses Specifications Weight: 172g Dimensions: 155 x 75 x 8mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 5.99 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB Storage: 128GB Battery: 3320mAh Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/1.8 + 12 MP f/1.8 Front camera: 20MP Reasons to buy + Five camera lenses on the back + Plenty of aesthetic appeal here $495 View at Amazon

The Nokia 9 PureView has no fewer than five – count them, five – lenses making up its rear camera, and that means it's capable of taking some seriously good photos (even if your mobile photography skills leave a lot to be desired).

It's not all about the camera though. Nokia's newest flagship device comes complete with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM, so it's not going to be slowing down anytime soon... even while it's taking 60MP photos.

You can get better specs than those with some of the other best Android phones of 2019, but factor in the price and the rather appealing build quality, and this is definitely worth a spot on our list.

Sony Xperia 10 Plus

9. Sony Xperia 10 Plus Sony keeps on improving its phones Specifications Weight: 180g Dimensions: 167 x 73 x 8.3mm OS: Android 9.0 Pie Screen size: 6.5 inches Resolution: 1080 x 2520 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 636 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3000mAh Rear camera: 12 MP f/1.8 + 8MP f/2.4 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Fantastic dual-lens camera system + 4K HDR screen is one of the best Reasons to avoid - You might struggle to find it $331.99 View at Amazon

Slowly but surely, Sony's phones are getting better (and more modern-looking) with each passing year, and the Xperia 10 Plus is definitely going to turn heads thanks to its 6.5-inch, 21:9 aspect ratio display.

Whether you're binge-watching Netflix or trying to fit two apps on screen at once, that screen is going to come in handy (the high-resolution audio helps as well). This being Sony, the camera optics are top-notch too, and a dual-lens rear camera gives you 2x optical zoom.

Some of the other specs are distinctly mid-range but the Sony Xperia 10 Plus will still handle everything you throw at it admirably. You have to factor in the price too, which helps make this one of the best Android phones of 2019.





10. HTC U12+ Deserving of a wider audience, the HTC U12+ is best Android phone wildcard Specifications Weight: 188g Dimensions: 156.6 x 73.9 x 8.7mm OS: Android 8.0 Screen size: 6.0 inches Resolution: 1440 x 2880 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 845 RAM: 6GB Storage: 64/128GB Battery: 3500mAh Rear camera: 12MP f/1.8 + 16MP f/2.6 Front camera: 8MP f/2.0 + 8MP f/2.0 Reasons to buy + Takes some of the best mobile photos + Advanced audio configurations Reasons to avoid - Battery life good rather than very good $599.40 View at Amazon 27 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

HTC might not attract as many headlines as the likes of Samsung or Google, but it continues to push out some top-quality Android phones, and the HTC U12+ is its latest flagship smartphone (don't worry, you didn't miss the U12 – HTC went straight to the Plus version).

The phone certainly competes with the best on the hardware front, and you get a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB of RAM under the hood here, together with up to 128GB of storage space (and a microSD slot to add more). The 6-inch, 1440 x 2880 pixel LCD display looks the part too, and HTC has decided to avoid the display notch by keeping a thin bezel all across the top of the screen.

Around the back of the phone there's a dual-lens 12MP+16MP camera, and like several HTC phones before it, it's capable of some very impressive snaps. You also get a host of unusual features you don't get in many other handsets, like the advanced BoomSound speaker audio system, and the Edge Squeeze feature that lets you squeeze the sides of the phone to launch certain actions.

The glossy design won't be to everyone's tastes, the battery life isn't as great as some of its rivals, and HTC's take on Android isn't one of the best either – but these are minor quibbles with what's otherwise a very good Android flagship.

Cheap and cheerful is the aim of the day. (Image credit: Google)

11. Google Pixel 3a Cheap doesn't always mean bad and the Pixel 3a proves it. Specifications Weight: 147g Dimensions: 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2mm OS: Android 9.0 Screen size: 5.6 inches Resolution: 2220 x 1080 pixels CPU: Snapdragon 670 RAM: 4GB Storage: 64GB Battery: 3,000mAh Rear camera: 12.2MP Front camera: 8MP Reasons to buy + Cheap and cheerful + Guaranteed Android updates + Amazing Pixel camera + Free Google Photos Reasons to avoid - No water or dust resistance - Wireless charging has been ditched $399 View at Walmart

Anyone paying any attention at all to Android phones will be familiar with the Pixel line – including the hefty Pixel 3 XL listed above – but what you might have missed is the more low-key 3a, released earlier this year. If you did, you're missing out.

The main selling point of the 3a is the price: £399. That gets you a Pixel-branded smartphone with all the bells and whistles of its bigger brothers – guaranteed Android updates, Google Photos storage, an amazing camera – at a fraction of the cost. In fact, almost half the cost.

There are, of course, some cut-backs that accompany such a low price point, the main one being that the 3a is made of plastic, unlike its more expensive brethren. But if that doesn't bother you – plastic has many upsides, most notably not shattering all the time – it's hard to look elsewhere. Plus, thanks to the smaller 5.6-inch display, you can use this phone one-handed.