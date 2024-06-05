T3 Awards 2024: all the Tech winners announced

So much has happened over the past 12 months in the world of tech that we've been blessed with all manner of ace new products, featuring new innovations, new upgrades and new ideas. From the best phones to the best laptops and beyond, these are the products that make our day-to-day lives better.

The T3 Awards 2024 in association with Norton is this year's celebration of these products. We award many dozens of products across the site's three core pillars – Tech, Active, Home – and the quality of products across tech – which is further divided into Best Audio & Headphones and Best TVs, to make for easier reading – has been second to none.

Whittling down to a shortlist was tricky enough, but picking the outright winners – and there are many incredible Highly Commended products that warrant your further investigation – has been a mammoth task with much deliberation for the T3 team. But the winners are in – and we're delighted to present the well-earned winners of the T3 Awards 2024.

Best Phone

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Every year the best phone is one of the most hotly contested categories. The camp is clearly divided into two: Apple versus Android. And while Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max was a commendable upgrade for this year, it's Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra that's really elevated the game – and why it's won this year's top phone prize.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra refined the model by introducing an updated flat screen – making it much better to work with the included S Pen stylus. That's another feature that sets this phone apart from any other on the market: the stylus enables best work and best play practices. Wrap all that into one gorgeous-looking package add some stellar cameras and you've got one superb all-round handset.

Highly Commended: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Best Phone shortlist:

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Nothing Phone (2), OnePlus 12, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Honor Magic 6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals $999.99 $824.99 View Deal ends Mon, Jun 17, 2024 $1,299.99 $1,049.99 View $1,290 View Show More Deals

Best Folding Phone

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

OnePlus Open

A new category for this year's Awards, but one which couldn't be ignored given the influx of handsets we've seen enter the market. Yes, the best folding phone was an inevitability. It's not a new product category, though, as folding phones have been launching for years now – but 2023-to-24 is the year they've really hit their stride.

It's the first-time attempt from well-established phone-maker OnePlus that wins the inaugrual crown. The OnePlus Open is just such a complete mastery of engineering that it walks all over its nearest folding competition – especially when it comes to minimal screen 'crease' – in a great-looking package with a really high-end spec. There's no compromise to cameras either, making it a tempting alternative to your typical flagship.

Highly Commended: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Best Folding Phone shortlist:

OnePlus Open, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Google Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Honor Magic V2

Best Mid-Range Phone

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Not every winner needs to cost a fortune, though, and in the last year we've seen a lot of big moves in the mid-range phone market too. Big moves that have offered up handsets often able to compete with their pricier flagship competition.

Nothing, being T3's Brand of the Year 2023, is no stranger to attention. It earns its reputation, though, as the brand's affordable handset this year – the Nothing Phone (2a) – is just such a brilliant performer at a brilliantly low price that nothing in this section can compete. It's the complete package with little compromise – and we love the Glyph lighting feature for an extra layer of fun.

Highly Commended: Samsung Galaxy A55

Best Mid-Range Phone shortlist:

Nothing Phone (2a), Samsung Galaxy A55, Google Pixel 7a, OnePlus 12R, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Apple iPhone SE (2022), Honor Magic 6 Lite

Best Camera

(Image credit: Future)

Leica SL3

There have been some stupendous camera launches this year – and a big shout-out to Fujifilm for its retro-styled X100VI compact camera – but there's no shying away from the ultimate delights of Leica's latest, the SL3.

This full-frame camera features a 60-megapixel resolution and the brand's L-mount delivers optics – which are often untouchable in their clarity. Wrap that into a delightful design that's got every touch of Leica's renowned high-end finish and this is T3's ideal camera of the year.

Highly Commended: Fujifilm X100VI

Best Camera shortlist:

Panasonic Lumix S5 II, Sony A7 IV, Nikon Z8, Canon EOS R5, Leica SL3, Fujifilm X100VI

Best Laptop

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M3

Apple has been accelerating its own hardware and chip-making at considerable pace in recent years – and it really shows in the products. With the latest M3-powered MacBook Air, Apple has improved its entry laptop and once again made it the de facto option for most people – and one of the best MacBooks. Indeed, it's a T3 staple across much of the team for all our day-to-day work.

It'll be interesting to watch the competition shift over the coming years – with Microsoft's CoPilot+ and Qualcomm's Elite X chipset bringing renewed Windows competition – but right now Apple just hits the nail on the head with the MacBook Air. It looks the part, it plays the part and, perhaps most importantly, it lasts the part too.

Highly Commended: Dell XPS 16

Best Laptop shortlist

Samsung Galaxy Book 4, Apple MacBook Air 13in M3 (2024), Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (Pro/Max), Dell XPS 14, Dell XPS 16, Lenovo Yoga Pro 9, Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Acer Swift Go 14, HP Spectre x360 14, Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2

Best Monitor

(Image credit: Asus)

Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM

When it comes to the best monitors there are lots and lots of options. Some are hardcore gamer screens. Some are very business-like 4K displays. Others focus on precision colour for demanding creatives. And some cross the full spectrum.

This year's winner is one such success: while the ROG Swift OLED in its 32-inch guise is a big panel that's predominantly designed for gamers, its design is subtle enough, and its OLED panel good enough for cinema fans to make it a master of all.

Highly Commended: Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor U3224KB

Best Monitor shortlist:

LG UltraGear 45GR95QE, Samsung Odyssey OLED G93SC, Acer Predator X45, Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM, Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor U3224KB, BenQ PD3220U, Samsung Odyssey Neo G7

Best Webcam

(Image credit: Future)

Obsbot Tiny 2

Webcams have advanced way, way beyond the built-in ones that feature in most laptops. And in a world where getting in contact using video conferencing has become increasingly important, upgrading to a now Award-winning product makes a lot of sense.

This year's winner is a second-gen release: while Obsbot's Tiny 4K was a webcam with a lot going for it, the Obsbot Tiny 2 offers even better 4K picture quality and stacks of control options including live-tracking features. If you want the very best video and audio quality from a webcam then this one's a stunner.

Highly Commended: Logitech MX Brio

Best Webcam shortlist:

Logitech MX Brio, Obsbot Tiny 2, Insta360 Link, Razer Kiyo Pro Ultra, Anker PowerConf C200, Creative Live! Cam Sync 4K

Best Gaming Laptop

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Raider GE 78HX

There's been no lack of contenders entering the best gaming laptops shortlist this year. But the one that's truly stood apart from all the others for the T3 team of testers has been MSI's pricey yet princely GE78 HX.

We described it as "a stellar bit of craftsmanship" with "a true premium feel and standout design" that delivers "excellent performance" in our standalone review. With stacks of RGB lighting and translucent WASD keys, there's a lot of gaming-focused fun to be had from this laptop. Spec it up right and it'll take your gaming experiences to the next level.

Highly Commended: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Best Gaming Laptop shortlist: Acer Predator Helios 18, Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, HP Omen Transcend 14, MSI Titan 18 HX 14V, Alienware 16, MSI Raider GE 78HX

Best Gaming Chair

(Image credit: Secretlab)

SecretLab Titan Evo

If you're into long gaming sessions then comfort is key. That's why one of the best gaming chairs is an essential – and many people will buy one for the heightened comfort above and beyond a basic office chair at home.

At T3 we've put our behinds onto many seats and done the testing that matters, using various gaming chair setups for months at a time. And the one that rises out of the ranks beyond all others is the Secretlab Titan Evo, taking a well-deserved win. It's so well-made and so comfortable that it's just an obvious winner.

Highly Commended: Asus ROG Destrier Ergo

Best Gaming Chair shortlist:

Boulies Master Series, Noblechairs Epic, SecretLab Titan Evo, Asus ROG Destrier Ergo, AndaSeat Kaiser 3, SecretLab Titan Evo Lite

Best Home Networking Tech

(Image credit: Future)

Not to be overlooked, home networking kit is essential for a solid, reliable and fast connection in your home. But as the market accelerates towards Wi-Fi 7's even speedier potential (and bigger prices), the device we think that'll most improve your setup is the Linksys Velop Pro 6E.

This Wi-Fi 6E-capable mesh networking system – so it's a step between Wi-Fi 6's and Wi-Fi 7's speed potential – covers a huge amount of ground, supports hundreds of devices, is an absolute breeze to use, and will markedly improve your connected home life. It's a stellar choice and a well-deserved Awards winner.

Highly Commended: Netgear Orbi 970

Best Home Networking shortlist:

EE Smart Hub Plus, Netgear Orbi 970, Asus RT-AXE7800 router, Amazon Eero Pro 6E, Linksys Velop Pro 6E, Netgear Nighthawk M6 Pro (Wi-Fi 6E hotspot), Acer Predator Connect W6 (Wi-Fi 6E router), Netgear Nighthawk RS700S (Wi-Fi 7 router), TP-Link Deco BE65