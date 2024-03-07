The Leica SL3 is a capable, compact camera with clout

Quick Summary Leica have just unveiled their newest model – the Leica SL3. This mirrorless camera offers a host of new features, as well as a redesigned UI for a much more pleasing experience.

Leica have just unveiled their latest camera – the Leica SL3. The next generation of their SL mirrorless camera range includes a host of upgrades and new features, designed to offer the most complete package for your shot-snapping needs.

Among the headline specs are a 60MP sensor. That's capable of shooting at the full 60MP, 36MP or 18MP as required, in both DNG and JPG formats. You'll also find a native ISO range from 50 to 100,000.

You'll also notice the new tilt screen on the rear of the device. That appears to have been lifted straight from the Leica Q3 – along with the back button layout – and will be a welcome addition for those looking to shoot from the hip.

Inside, a hybrid autofocus system blends three different forms for the ultimate in sharp imaging. That includes a phase detection autofocus for the first time in an SL series camera, paired with object detection and contrast detection.

You'll also find the latest Maestro IV processor inside. That offers better dynamic range, noise reduction and Leica colour rendering qualities, as well as supporting high burst rates and up to 8k video.

Arguably the biggest change, though, comes to the UI. That's been redesigned from the ground up to minimise clutter and bring everything into one uniform design language.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

You'll see all new logos designed with the same line width, as well as a less cluttered main menu. That now features eight customisable tiles, to combine with the six physical buttons and three dials, which are also customisable. There are also six user profiles available on both photo and video, allowing you to save different working setups on your device.

Last, but by no means least, you'll find an on-off button instead of a switch. That's mounted within an LED ring, which signifies whether or not the unit powered on. It's a first for the Leica brand.

So how much will all of that cost? In the UK, £5,920 for the body. That's a hefty old chunk of change, but it's certainly not unheard of in the modern camera market. Factor in the hand built nature of these cameras – coupled with fantastic aftersales and servicing teams – and it's not hard to justify that cost.