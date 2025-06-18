Leica's new black and white film is perfect for those vintage vibes

Quick Summary Leica is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new film. That's a black and white panchromatic film, at a fairly reasonable price.

In the wonderful world of cameras, Leica is a brand with unquestionable cachet. It's celebrating 100 years in the business this year – a longevity which other manufacturers can only dream of.

To celebrate, the brand has unveiled its own black and white film, which harks back to some of the earliest photographic film on the market. Leica Monopan 50 is a black and white panchromatic film, with an ISO rating of 50.

That's pretty slow by today's standards, but would have been considered speedy back in the day. Its panchromatic design – meaning it is sensitive to the full range of the colour spectrum – would also have been seen as wizardry in Leica's early days.

It's not just a pretty face, either. The brand suggests that users will get ultra-fine grain, with up to 280 line pairs per millimetre. That should ensure serious detail is possible, and should make for some seriously stunning imagery.

The design is also said to pair perfectly with the brands range of lenses. Those like the Noctilux, Summilux and Summicron are showcased brilliantly here, with exceptional detail and that distinctive Leica look.

The full-range spectral sensitivity also allows for infrared shooting, if that's your thing. Plus, it will work brilliantly with filters, to shake up the colour renditions and really shape your imagery.

Priced at £10 / €12 (approx. US$13.50 / AU$20), this film sits on the higher end of the black and white film market, though it's certainly not the most pricey out there. We'll have to wait and see how the film handles before deciding if that's a good price overall, but it certainly looks hopeful for the red dot brand.

Personally, I'm really excited. As someone who does a lot of analog photography, seeing a new film enter the market is never a bad thing. When that comes from a brand with the trustworthiness and history of Leica, that's even more exciting.