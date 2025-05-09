Back in black – these high-end Hi-Fi components are 100 years in the making

Quick Summary Highly esteemed Japanese audio brand Luxman is 100, and it's celebrating with a series of special edition, premium products. There's a high-end headphone amp, a premium phono stage, and limited edition collection of four of its most highly regarded Hi-Fi components. They range from £5,500 to £35K.

What's the best way to celebrate 100 years of audio excellence? Make more of it! That's the approach taken by Luxman, Japan's highly esteemed audio brand.

To mark its 100th anniversary it's launching three new Hi-Fi products in the UK, including a very limited special edition of some of its most highly rated hardware.

First up is Luxman's most advanced headphone amplifier. The P-100 Centennial has four discrete power amplifiers and fully balanced headphone outputs with four output configurations.

It is based on the firm's ODNF (Only Distortion Negative Feedback) system, which Luxman has been using for over 20 years, and this latest and most advanced version comes with a completely reimagined circuit design.

The P-100 Centennial will be available in the UK this month (May 2025) with an RRP of £9,000 (about $11,925 / €10,600 / AU$18,620)

An "exceptional" phono pre-amp and a strictly limited edition system

Next up is the E-07 MM/MC phono pre-amplifier to match with some of the best record players on the market.

It replaces the now-discontinued EQ-500 and features an all-solid-state NF-type phono equaliser amplifier, precise load adjustment, and a large capacity transformer with independent filtering. This is all inside an ultra-thick and highly rigid chassis base with vibration control.

The E-07 is £5,500 (about $7,288 / €6,479 / AU$11,379).

Last but not least there's a very limited Centennial Black Edition collection of four of Luxman's best products. The bundle includes the L-509Z integrated amplifier, D-07X CD and SACD player, the NT-07 network transport, and its PD-151 turntable. Each of them are usually only available in "blasted white" or silver.

These black versions aren't available individually and only 100 of the Centennial Black Edition combinations will be sold. Expect to pay £35,000 (about $46,380 / €41,229 / AU$72,400) for the lot.