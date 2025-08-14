Violectric’s new high-spec analogue amp is here to drive the hungriest headphones
The new Violectric HPA V324 delivers huge power without a huge footprint
Quick summary
The Violectric HPA V324 is an extremely powerful headphone amp capable of driving the most demanding high-impedance headphones or the most sensitive IEMs.
The model has an RRP of £2,240 / €2,599 / US$2,799 / AU$4,899.
Violectric, the consumer brand of hi-end pro audio firm Lake People, has launched a new high-powered amplifier for the most demanding headphones – and the most demanding audiophiles.
The HPA V324 delivers up to 5000mW into 50 ohms, with voltage of over 21V into a 600-ohm load. That makes it one of the most powerful headphone amps around, but despite its high power it has a small footprint of just 17cm x 25cm.
According to Violectric, while you can get smaller amps you won't get better, "while smaller headphone amps exist, none deliver the consummate quality of the V324," the firm says. "This is a compact amp with gargantuan ability."
Violectric HPA V324: key features and pricing
The HPA V324 is a true balanced amplifier with four distinct amp stages, two for each stereo channel. That means each channel is fully separated with its own dedicated circuitry, and each channel has two separate signals of opposite polarity to cancel out noise in the signal path.
Violectric says the "high-end, zero-compromise design utilises first-rate components fed by sophisticated power supply circuitry including an ultra-low-noise 25W toroidal transformer, banishing noise and distortion from the audio signal whilst delivering exemplary power and precision."
The V324 can also be used as a high-performance pre-amp, and it's switchable between headphone, preamp and mixed modes. And its output power and voltage enable it to transition seamlessly between the most demanding high-impedance headphones and low-impedance IEMs. Whichever kind you prefer, multiple protective circuits ensure your headphones won't get any unwanted transients when powered on and off and ensure that the amp doesn't become too hot or overloaded.
The spec makes it clear that the V324 is built like a tank – it's fashioned from 3mm and 4mm aluminium, with a 6mm-thick laser-engraved front panel. That panel contains two classic coil VU meters with adjustable backlighting, and there are DIP switches round the back to calibrate their sensitivity.
The new HPA V324 is now available "in limited quantities from selected retailers" and has an RRP of £2,240 inc VAT. In the US the MSRP is $2,799 and in Europe it's €2,599. Australian audiophiles can expect to pay AU$4,899.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
