Violectric’s new high-spec analogue amp is here to drive the hungriest headphones

Violectric, the consumer brand of hi-end pro audio firm Lake People, has launched a new high-powered amplifier for the most demanding headphones – and the most demanding audiophiles.

The HPA V324 delivers up to 5000mW into 50 ohms, with voltage of over 21V into a 600-ohm load. That makes it one of the most powerful headphone amps around, but despite its high power it has a small footprint of just 17cm x 25cm.

According to Violectric, while you can get smaller amps you won't get better, "while smaller headphone amps exist, none deliver the consummate quality of the V324," the firm says. "This is a compact amp with gargantuan ability."

Violectric HPA V324: key features and pricing

The HPA V324 is a true balanced amplifier with four distinct amp stages, two for each stereo channel. That means each channel is fully separated with its own dedicated circuitry, and each channel has two separate signals of opposite polarity to cancel out noise in the signal path.

Violectric says the "high-end, zero-compromise design utilises first-rate components fed by sophisticated power supply circuitry including an ultra-low-noise 25W toroidal transformer, banishing noise and distortion from the audio signal whilst delivering exemplary power and precision."

The V324 can also be used as a high-performance pre-amp, and it's switchable between headphone, preamp and mixed modes. And its output power and voltage enable it to transition seamlessly between the most demanding high-impedance headphones and low-impedance IEMs. Whichever kind you prefer, multiple protective circuits ensure your headphones won't get any unwanted transients when powered on and off and ensure that the amp doesn't become too hot or overloaded.

The spec makes it clear that the V324 is built like a tank – it's fashioned from 3mm and 4mm aluminium, with a 6mm-thick laser-engraved front panel. That panel contains two classic coil VU meters with adjustable backlighting, and there are DIP switches round the back to calibrate their sensitivity.

The new HPA V324 is now available "in limited quantities from selected retailers" and has an RRP of £2,240 inc VAT. In the US the MSRP is $2,799 and in Europe it's €2,599. Australian audiophiles can expect to pay AU$4,899.