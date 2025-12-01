This Hi-Fi streamer is a serious rival to WiiM’s all-in-one

Quick Summary The Arylic P100 is a wired and wireless network streamer with AirPlay 2, extensive codec support and an integrated phono stage. It's priced aggressively too, although the WiiM Ultra is currently considerably cheaper for Cyber Monday.

The WiiM Ultra has a new rival – and the Arylic LP100 does some things that WiiM's superb streamer doesn't. It supports streaming via AirPlay 2, includes an integrated MM/MC phono stage, and supports a wide selection of streaming codecs.

The LP100 is a compact streaming box designed to upgrade existing Hi-Fi setups, and it's just over 6.5-inches across and 1.7-inches high.

It has both Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet for wireless and wired streaming. The streamer is also Roon Ready and works with both Spotify Connect and TIDAL Connect, plus USB drives and DLNA networking too.

(Image credit: Arylic)

Arylic LP100: key features and pricing

The LP100 has optical and coaxial digital inputs, RCA analogue outputs and HDMI eARC, and it supports Auracast, Google Cast and AirPlay 2. The Bluetooth codecs include LDAC, aptX Adaptive, aptX Low Latency and aptX HD.

The design is simple – there's no WiiM-style display here – but there is a fancy, optional, puck-like remote as shown in the main picture. A more traditional remote ships with the streamer as well.

Inside the LP100 there is an AKM AK4493SEQ DAC and an AKM7735 ADC.

Although the LP100 is clearly pitched at the same market as the WiiM Ultra, there are some crucial differences. One key omission is that unlike the WiiM, there's no wired headphone output – it's Bluetooth all the way.

While there's native Spotify and TIDAL, the LP100 lacks the WiiM's Qobuz Connect.

And for me, I think the WiiM looks like a much more premium product, not least because of its display. But the LP100 does have wider compatibility, and if you're also thinking of adding vinyl to your system, that integrated phono stage saves you buying another component, or limiting your turntables to ones with their own integrated phono stages.

The LP100 is priced keenly at $399 (about £300 / €343 / AU$609 before taxes) but it's still more expensive than the WiiM Ultra, especially with Cyber Monday ongoing. At the time of writing the WiiM Ultra is $263 on Amazon US and £279 on Amazon UK.