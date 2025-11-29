YETI quietly launches its hotly anticipated shaker bottle – and it’s more affordable than anyone expected

YETI has finally released its long-awaited shaker bottle, and the timing could not be more intriguing.

The brand has been hinting at a move into the fitness hydration space ever since it reportedly spent $38 million to acquire the assets of Helimix.

That acquisition gave YETI the patented vortex-mixing design that made Helimix a favourite among gym-goers who prefer bottles without metal balls or mesh screens.

The shaker has now appeared on YETI’s site with little fanfare and a very approachable price, right in the middle of Black Friday weekend, when YETI's Gear Garage Sale is also on.

It uses the Helimix interior geometry to create a powerful swirling motion that blends powders smoothly without any loose parts inside.

The bottle has a covered chug-style spout that seals tightly to prevent leaks inside gym bags or rucksacks.

YETI built it from BPA-free plastic with 75% recycled content and made sure it is fully dishwasher safe.

Measurement markings on the side make it useful for shakes as well as hydration mixes, and the 27-oz capacity hits a sweet spot for everyday use.

YETI Yonder Shaker Bottle View at yeti.com YETI’s new shaker bottle uses vortex-style mixing rather than mesh or a metal ball, is completely dishwasher safe and brings classic YETI toughness to a gym bag-friendly design. It comes in twenty and twenty-seven-ounce sizes for $22.

A quiet move into new territory

The low-key launch makes the bottle feel like a soft entry into a market that already knows the brand for rugged insulated drinkware rather than sports hydration.

Earlier this year, YETI confirmed that drinkware sales had dipped in the third quarter of 2025, even as the wider business performed well.

Introducing a product that appeals to gym users, runners, and anyone who mixes supplements broadens the audience at a moment when the brand is actively looking for new growth channels.

YETI’s decision to keep the shaker bottle at a very accessible price also stands out.

Many expected the brand to apply a premium cost in line with its stainless steel tumblers and YETI hard coolers.

Instead, the price sits comfortably within the mainstream fitness hydration bracket, which could help the bottle reach a much wider customer base over the holiday period.

A subtle product with strategic potential

This quiet release may mark the beginning of a more deliberate push into sports and wellness.

The company has already signposted that it wants a bigger presence in everyday performance hydration, and this bottle is the clearest sign of that ambition.

It is simple, tough, affordable and built around a mixing technology that has already earned praise from users.

For a brand that usually arrives with bold product announcements, the understated nature of this launch might be its most interesting move yet.

The Yonder Shaker Bottle is available now in four colours at YETI, with prices from $22.