Sweaty Betty’s new waterproof trench channels serious Dana Scully energy

Sweaty Betty has launched a new outerwear piece as part of its latest Born Sweaty campaign, and it's giving me serious X-Files vibes.

The brand, best known for its high-end active apparel options, has just launched its Born Sweaty initiative, which positions sweat as “the proof of showing up, and progress is what follows.”

The campaign celebrates women “building what didn’t exist” and spans a spring collection rolling out through June.

Part of the collection is the Motion Waterproof Trench, a double-breasted, longline jacket bridging performance wear and everyday style.

According to Sweaty Betty, the coat uses lightweight, breathable fabrics and features a classic trench silhouette, adjustable cuffs, a reversible tie belt, and two side hand pockets.

The collection also includes gym and workout, yoga and pilates and other casual and everyday clothing items.

Performance meets everyday wear

Sweaty Betty says the accompanying collection is designed for women “in constant motion,” spanning activities from training sessions to daily life.

The new waterproof jacket fits perfectly into that brief, offering a more lifestyle-oriented layer compared to the company’s traditional gym-focused apparel.

While Sweaty Betty highlights innovation and versatility, the brand hasn’t disclosed material composition details for the trench, including the amount of recycled content.

That lack of transparency may raise eyebrows among eco-conscious shoppers, especially knowing that the retailer currently holds a “Not Good Enough” rating from Good On You, which evaluates fashion brands on environmental and labour practices.

(Image credit: Sweaty Betty)

That aside, it's hard not to get excited over the Motion Trench Coat, especially for those who love the 90s aesthetic as much as I do.

Sweaty Betty didn't disclose any information about how waterproof the coat is, but it says the "fabric is lightweight, breathable and waterproof for rainy days."

The Motion Trench Coat is available in three colourways, Golden Beige, French Navy Blue, and Beige Hounds Check Print, and is on sale now for £220 / $328 / €250 at Sweaty Betty UK, Sweaty Betty US and Sweaty Betty EU.