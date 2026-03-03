Running is performance, but it also provides community and, in some cases, identity.

Now, with the SS26 Adidas x Labrum Adizero collection, running is also a cultural expression.

The sports giant has teamed up with London-based brand Labrum to remix its Adizero franchise with storytelling pulled from founder Foday Dumbuya’s West African heritage, creating a capsule that resonates both on and off the run.

Performance first, storytelling layered in

The range is centred around the fan-favourite Adizero Evo SL, reimagined through Labrum’s visual language and cultural motifs.

The silhouette, already known for its lightweight construction and speed-oriented engineering, now carries graphic references inspired by cowrie shells and West African architectural ventilation patterns, turning performance footwear into something deeply personal.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Alongside the running shoes, the capsule includes ultra-light running jackets, shorts, singlets, crop tops and accessories that lean into the same aesthetic language.

Textiles and prints nod to symbolic elements such as journey, protection and community, bringing an expressive spin to the everyday training kit.

From the runway to race season

"This collaboration is for the runners who carry culture on their backs, stories in their steps, and freedom in their stride," Labrum Founder and Creative Director Foday Dumbuya said about the collection.

"I hope this collection goes beyond running - connecting people to their own journeys and reminding them that movement itself can be a powerful form of expression."

The partnership was first teased on the runway during LABRUM’s Autumn/Winter 2026 London Fashion Week show, where the brand’s overarching theme of Freedom of Movement was on full display.

With this release, Adidas is leaning into the idea that what we wear while pushing our physical boundaries can also speak to who we are, where we come from, and where we’re going, an idea that resonates with many runners.

The Adidas x LABRUM SS26 Adizero collection drops on 3 March 2026 via Adidas UK, Labrum London and selected retailers, with prices from £7 (~$9 / €8 / AU$13).