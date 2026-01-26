Adidas revives a Y2K running icon for SS26 and it’s heading straight for streetwear

Adidas is dipping back into its deep running archive for Spring/Summer 2026, bringing back the Adistar Control 5 as part of a wider push to reframe performance heritage for everyday wear.

The trainers return not as a modern running shoe, but as a street-ready reinterpretation of a silhouette that once sat firmly in the performance camp.

It’s a familiar play for sportswear brands. While legacy running technology has long been surpassed by modern performance platforms, the shapes and design language of those shoes remain popular, particularly among enthusiasts drawn to technical aesthetics over outright performance.

It’s also a move that mirrors the brand's broader strategy of mining its late-90s and Y2K catalogue for styles that feel technical, nostalgic and fashion-forward in equal measure.

From long runs to long-term relevance

The wider Adistar line dates back to the late 1970s, evolving over decades to support marathoners and long-distance runners.

By 2008, the Adistar Control 5 had emerged as a recognisable Y2K performance model, built around stability, cushioning and long-run comfort.

This year, Adidas aims to reshape that identity rather than rewrite the rulebook entirely.

The revived Adistar Control 5 keeps its functional DNA intact, featuring a FORMOTION heel unit for stability, ADIPRENE+ cushioning underfoot and a torsion bar designed to support smoother transitions.

(Image credit: Adidas)

Visually, the emphasis shifts firmly towards lifestyle appeal, with an open-mesh upper that improves breathability, while overlays lean into the era’s unmistakable tech-runner aesthetic.

Rather than positioning the shoe as a performance comeback, the company frames the Adistar Control 5 as a bridge between past and present: a piece of running tech heritage adapted for modern streetwear rotations.

In that sense, its return feels less about nostalgia alone and more about timing, as archive running silhouettes continue to dominate both fashion weeks and footwear drops.

The Adistar Control 5 is available to buy now in a range of colours at Adidas UK for a recommended price of £90, with more expected to drop soon.