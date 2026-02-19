Represent 247 brings LA ’84 attitude back to the gym and the streets

The rise of retro performance wear continues with Represent 247 SS26

Represent 247 SS26 Campaign image
Represent’s performance arm, 247, is leaning hard into nostalgia for Spring/Summer 2026.

The new 20-piece collection taps into the visual language of the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, translating star motifs, torch graphics and sun-bleached finishes into a modern training wardrobe.

