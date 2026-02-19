Represent 247 brings LA ’84 attitude back to the gym and the streets

Represent’s performance arm, 247, is leaning hard into nostalgia for Spring/Summer 2026.

The new 20-piece collection taps into the visual language of the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics, translating star motifs, torch graphics and sun-bleached finishes into a modern training wardrobe.

Check out 247's full SS26 lineup

It arrives at a moment when 90s and late-20th-century running aesthetics are firmly back in the spotlight.

247's SS26 drop feels like a continuation of a broader shift in performance wear, one in which gym, track, and everyday style increasingly overlap.

Represent says the range was built around hybrid training, reflecting how its TEAM 247 roster, including various Hyrox athletes, ultrarunner Russ Cook, and elite runner Alfie Manthorpe, actually trains, blending strength work, conditioning and miles on the road.

Visually, the collection mixes washed graphics and boxy silhouettes with technical fabrics and performance detailing, while accessories such as an 80s-inspired duffle and a race-ready running belt round out the lineup.

The collection is available to buy now, with prices from £25 (~$33 / 28 / AU$47).