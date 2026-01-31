The North Face doubles down on Red Box as streetwear and outdoor continue to blur
The 25-piece SS26 drop builds on last year’s revival, blending technical fabrics with fashion-led silhouettes
The North Face has unveiled its latest Red Box collection, expanding the heritage-led line with a new Spring/Summer 2026 drop that leans further into the crossover between technical outdoor clothing and modern streetwear.
First relaunched last year as a nod to the brand’s experimental ’90s era, Red Box has quickly become a space where The North Face can explore more expressive design language without abandoning its performance roots.
The SS26 collection continues that approach, delivering a 25-piece lineup that spans outerwear, fleece jackets, bags, hats and lightweight apparel.
Across the range, familiar outdoor silhouettes are softened and reshaped through relaxed cuts, textured fabrics and bold colour blocking.
Jackets and fleeces take on a more fashion-forward feel while retaining practical detailing, while accessories such as carryalls and compact crossbody bags underline Red Box’s utility-first DNA.
Technical fabrics, modern shapes
One of the most striking additions is a mesh T-shirt, a piece that feels particularly well-timed in 2026 as sportswear (and football tops especially) continue to influence everyday fashion.
Rather than functioning purely as a base layer, the mesh tee is positioned as a standalone statement, reinforcing Red Box’s role as a creative outlet rather than a conventional performance line.
The North Face describes Red Box as a platform for experimentation, designed to encourage personal expression while still drawing on the brand’s long-standing expertise in materials and construction.
That balance between heritage and reinvention is evident throughout the SS26 range, which references the label’s ’90s legacy without drifting into nostalgia.
The Red Box SS26 collection launches on 31 January via The North Face and selected retailers.
