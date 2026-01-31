The North Face doubles down on Red Box as streetwear and outdoor continue to blur

The 25-piece SS26 drop builds on last year’s revival, blending technical fabrics with fashion-led silhouettes

Matt Kollat's avatar
By
published
in News
The North Face Red Box SS26 Collection
(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face has unveiled its latest Red Box collection, expanding the heritage-led line with a new Spring/Summer 2026 drop that leans further into the crossover between technical outdoor clothing and modern streetwear.

First relaunched last year as a nod to the brand’s experimental ’90s era, Red Box has quickly become a space where The North Face can explore more expressive design language without abandoning its performance roots.

The North Face Red Box SS26 Collection

(Image credit: The North Face)

Across the range, familiar outdoor silhouettes are softened and reshaped through relaxed cuts, textured fabrics and bold colour blocking.

Jackets and fleeces take on a more fashion-forward feel while retaining practical detailing, while accessories such as carryalls and compact crossbody bags underline Red Box’s utility-first DNA.

Technical fabrics, modern shapes

One of the most striking additions is a mesh T-shirt, a piece that feels particularly well-timed in 2026 as sportswear (and football tops especially) continue to influence everyday fashion.

Rather than functioning purely as a base layer, the mesh tee is positioned as a standalone statement, reinforcing Red Box’s role as a creative outlet rather than a conventional performance line.

The North Face Red Box SS26 Collection

(Image credit: The North Face)

The North Face describes Red Box as a platform for experimentation, designed to encourage personal expression while still drawing on the brand’s long-standing expertise in materials and construction.

That balance between heritage and reinvention is evident throughout the SS26 range, which references the label’s ’90s legacy without drifting into nostalgia.

The Red Box SS26 collection launches on 31 January via The North Face and selected retailers.

Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.

His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.