Dometic takes on YETI with a modular drinkware system offering 400 combinations
The outdoor tech brand’s new bottle ecosystem lets you swap lids, grips and straps to build a setup that fits your day
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Premium drinkware has become one of the most competitive segments of the outdoor gear market, and now Dometic wants a bigger slice of it.
The Swedish outdoor tech brand, best known for its rooftop tents and electric coolers, has launched a new modular drinkware system designed to rival the likes of the YETI Rambler series.
It's built around the idea that a water bottle should adapt to different activities rather than stay fixed in a single configuration.Article continues below
Instead of selling standalone bottles, Dometic’s new collection works as a system.
You start with a bottle or tumbler, then customise it with interchangeable lids and accessories based on how you plan to use it.
According to the company, the range supports more than 400 different combinations once the various components are mixed and matched.
Not just a bottle
Rather than offering a single fixed bottle design, the range uses modular components.
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Different lids allow users to switch between sipping, chugging, swigging or drinking through a straw.
Optional accessories, including straps, handles, and collars, can be attached or swapped out in seconds.
Dometic says the idea came from the same systems-driven thinking used in its cooling products, including the company’s Recon cooler range.
“People don’t live one-size-fits-all lives. So we built modular drinkware that doesn’t either,” said Josh Militello, President of Segment Mobile Cooling Solutions at Dometic.
Beyond interchangeable design, the bottles themselves look familiar in terms of construction.
The range uses double-wall vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold for extended periods, along with copper lining that reflects heat back into the liquid to help maintain temperature.
The drinkware is made from 90% recycled 304 stainless steel and features leakproof construction, dishwasher-safe parts and BPA-free materials.
A growing drinkware ecosystem
The system launches with a variety of sizes and formats, including tumblers from 350ml to 650ml and bottles ranging from 650ml to 1.2 litres.
Prices start at £23 / $25 / €25 (~AU$41) for the smallest tumbler and rise to £41 / $50 / €39 (~AU$63) for the largest chug bottle, with lids and accessories available separately.
Colour options include Glow, Lichen, Ocean, Silt and Slate, with additional shades such as Elderberry and Frost planned for later releases.
The collection is now available via Dometic UK, Dometic US and Dometic EU, as well as selected global retailers, with additional accessories and products expected to join the system through June.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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