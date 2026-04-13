YETI’s drinkware dominance challenged by clever coffee tumbler with a twist

YETI has ruled the drinkware space for years, but challengers are getting smarter.

The latest comes from BrüMate, and, in addition to keeping drinks hot or cold, its new product tackles another key issue with drinking on the go: how your coffee actually tastes.

The new Strova tumbler is aimed squarely at people who want their morning brew to taste just as good on a hike as it does at home.

Article continues below

Of course, there’s no shortage of insulated mugs promising hours of heat retention and bombproof durability.

(Image credit: BrüMate)

Brands like cooler giant YETI have even introduced ceramic-lined options in recent years to improve flavour, acknowledging that stainless steel isn’t always ideal for coffee purists.

BrüMate’s approach builds on that idea but adds a more lifestyle-focused twist.

Rather than treating taste as a bonus feature, the Strova is designed around it, positioning itself as a coffee-first solution for people on the move.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coffee-first design, not just insulation

4 hours and cold for over 24 hoursThe Strova features BrüMate’s PureSip ceramic-lined interior, which fully covers the stainless steel body to preserve your drink's flavour without metallic aftertaste.

It’s paired with the brand’s BevGuard insulation, which keeps drinks hot for over four hours and cold for more than 24.

The Strova really stand out in terms of usability, thanks to the tumbler's 100% leakproof locking lid, powered by BrüMate’s MagFlip system, which uses magnets to hold the lid open while you drink.

(Image credit: BrüMate)

There’s also an OctaLock threading system with multiple locking positions, making it easier to line up the lid quickly without fiddling around.

Add in a removable silicone sleeve, cup-holder-friendly shape and dishwasher-safe build, and it’s clear this is designed for everyday use as much as outdoor adventures.

The BrüMate Strova is now available in multiple colours at BrüMate UK, BrüMate US and at selected retailers for £29.95 / $37.95 (~€34 / AU$57).