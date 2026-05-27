Ninja launches new bean-to-cup coffee machine with 13 drink options – and it could be even better than the original

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its new AutoBarista Pro in the UK, an all-in-one coffee machine that combines espresso, filter coffee and rapid cold brew functionality into a single setup. It’s available now for £899 directly from SharkNinja's website.

Ninja has announced the launch of its new AutoBarista Pro in the UK, introducing an all-in-one coffee machine that combines espresso, filter coffee and rapid cold brew functionality into a single setup.

It follows the hugely successful Ninja Luxe Café and the Ninja Prestige DualBrew System. Whilst the DualBrew was still an impressive machine, its combination of pod functionality and filter coffee never quite landed in the same way. This time around, Ninja is leaning much more heavily into espresso and cold brew – two of the biggest coffee trends right now – which suggests the AutoBarista Pro will be more popular.

The Ninja AutoBarista Pro Coffee Machine is available to buy now for £899 directly from SharkNinja's website.

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(Image credit: Ninja)

The machine offers 13 different drink options altogether, including cappuccino, latte, americano, espresso and cold brew, whilst Ninja’s new AutoBarista Technology automatically adjusts grind size, brew settings and milk frothing depending on the drink being made.

Users can also create up to two custom profiles to save preferred drink settings, including coffee strength, temperature, size and froth style. For households with multiple coffee drinkers, there are two interchangeable 340g bean hoppers included, making it easy to swap between different coffee beans depending on preference.

(Image credit: Ninja)

“For too long, coffee lovers have had to choose between the convenience of a quick brew or the quality of a barista-crafted drink at home,” said James Kitto, SVP EMEA Managing Director at SharkNinja.

“With the Ninja AutoBarista Pro, we’ve eliminated that trade-off. We’ve combined advanced brewing technology with intuitive design to deliver a truly effortless coffee experience that doesn't compromise on quality. Whether it’s a classic espresso or a refreshing cold brew, users can enjoy barista-style results every time, without the learning curve.”