Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils a range of new Reverso models – and they look stunning

Quick Summary Jaeger-LeCoultre has unveiled a new collection of Reverso models. Those are Monoface models, and offer a range of exuberant designs.

There really is no other watch like the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso. Swivelling on a hinge, the models has become famous in recent years for featuring two different dials on either side, which can be switched out on the fly.

Still, before that was the en vogue thing, the model flipped to a metal back panel. That was designed to protect the watch face when playing polo.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Now known as the Monoface, the range has just been bolstered with another slew of variants, bringing one of the most elegant watches on the market a whole new range of personalities.

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The three most exuberant of the group are cased in 18k pink or white gold, and set with rubies, emeralds or blue sapphires. Each of those features 46 gems, laid in two rows along the top and bottom of the dial.

That dial is colour matched to the metal used for the case, and features a small seconds register at the six o'clock position. Each is also attached to a mesh bracelet, again in the same metal.

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Alongside those three comes a simpler model bereft of gemstones. Instead, the Reverso Monoface Small Seconds Or Deco is now available in a white gold version.

That goes alongside the original pink gold model from last year, and looks really stunning with its monochrome design language. The dial features a textured aesthetic, which offers a neat bit of contrast against the polished case.

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Once again, that one features a small seconds register at the six o'clock position. That helps to keep things neat and tidy, making it easy to read at a glance.

The three models with gemstones are limited to just 30 pieces each, while the Or Deco model in white gold is slightly more common, with 200 pieces there. There's no word on pricing, but I'd expect them to be relatively pricey in the grand scheme of things. Even so, it's a stunning collection of watches which are certain to be popular.