I'm a watch expert – this is how to buy the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop

Even if you aren't a fan of watches, you'll likely have seen the news around the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop. The collaboration has made international headlines, with high popularity and low stock causing chaotic scenes at stores around the world.

It's not hard to see why, either. Like the MoonSwatch and the Blancpain x Swatch Scuba Fifty Fathoms before it, this model takes a popular watch DNA and immortalises it in Bioceramic. It's far and away the most wallet-friendly way of snagging an official AP watch, which explains its popularity even more.

Head to a Swatch store

(Image credit: Swatch)

Still, if you're looking to get your hands on one, you'll probably know it's not too easy. As mentioned, stock is very limited, and models can only be purchased in-person at select Swatch store locations around the world.

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The models aren't currently available online, and we wouldn't expect them to be for some time. The MoonSwatch took over three years to be sold via the brand's website, and even then it was only a smattering of models.

Given the popularity of this launch, I wouldn't bet my house on it being sold online anytime soon. Instead, those looking to pick one up should be heading to one of the Swatch stores which is selling them, with the hope of snagging one.

How long to wait?

(Image credit: Swatch)

Now, fair warning – there's a good chance that simply heading to a store and waiting for a watch won't be a quick way to scratch the itch. While the initial hype explosion should settle pretty quickly, these things are still very popular, and will likely remain sold out for a while.

It's worth remembering that these models aren't any kind of limited edition, and as such, there really is no rush to acquire one. If you can wait for the hype to die down, you'll still be able to enjoy the watch, without having to fight your way to the front of the queue.

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Paying scalper prices

(Image credit: Swatch)

As with any hot item, the dreaded scalpers have already had their wicked way with this watch. Head to second hand sites like eBay, and you'll find droves of these watches listed for absurd prices. Most of the really daft ones are now gone, but there are still swathes being sold for around £1,500 here in the UK.

As someone who has used both the MoonSwatch and the Blancpain collab, I cannot stress this enough – don't be drawn into paying that. You don't want to support these chancers, but the watches also aren't worth it. They're great at the RRP, offering a fun chance to own something cool, but not at almost five times that price.

I distinctly remember this phase of the MoonSwatch, too, and there were people paying small fortunes. Fast forward a few months and you could simply walk in and pick one up like any other watch.

Seriously, just be patient.