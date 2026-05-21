Hoka gives its premium super trainer a major comfort upgrade with PEBA foam and a redesigned plate

Hoka has unveiled the Skyward X 2, the latest version of its premium super trainer, bringing lighter construction, reduced stack height, a redesigned carbon-fibre plate, and an updated cushioning package to one of the brand's most comfort-focused road shoes.

The new model retains the formula that made the original Skyward X stand out from the crowd, including the highly cushioned platform and the carbon plate designed for everyday training.

This time around, Hoka says the focus has been on making the running shoes more responsive, more stable and more agile without sacrificing the plush feel runners have come to expect.

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Less bulk, more bounce

According to Hoka, the Skyward X 2 features a re-engineered construction that reduces both weight and stack height compared to its predecessor.

The company has reduced the stack height and weight while retaining the shoe's max-cushion character, with the men's version weighing 11.0oz (312g) and the women's model weighing 9.1oz (258g).

The shoe maintains a 5mm heel-to-toe drop and combines PEBA midsole foam with supercritically foamed EVA and an updated carbon-fibre plate designed to promote a smoother, more responsive ride.

(Image credit: Hoka)

The changes arrive at a time when the super trainer category is becoming increasingly competitive.

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Shoes such as the ASICS Superblast 3, Saucony's Endorphin Series and Adidas Adizero Evo SL have shown that runners are increasingly looking for premium daily trainers that blend race-shoe technology with all-day comfort.

While Hoka hasn't positioned the Skyward X 2 as a pure speed trainer, the lower weight and revised geometry suggest the company wants the shoe to feel more versatile across a wider range of paces.

Chasing the sweet spot

A new jacquard mesh construction is designed to improve breathability and fit, while refined padding, a zonal padded tongue and lace-loop system aim to provide a more secure lockdown during longer runs.

(Image credit: Hoka)

Reflective detailing has been added to improve visibility in low-light conditions.

Hoka describes the Skyward X 2 as delivering its "plushest ride on the road" while also offering a more responsive and stable experience than before.

The Skyward X 2 is available now from Hoka UK, Hoka US and Hoka EU, priced at £190 / $225 / €230.