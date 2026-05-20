Xbox Game Pass getting more great games in May, but I'm more excited by June's first big announcement

Quick Summary Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass in the new two weeks, including a couple arriving at the beginning of June. That includes Jurassic World Evolution 3 – the latest in the dinosaur park simulation series.

Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members have had a bumper bundle of games this month, with the latter tiers also getting the superb Forza Horizon 6 for free.

But it's another game that's just been announced that I have my beady eyes on – something I popped on my wishlist a while ago, in case it went on sale.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 | Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Now I don't even have to wait for a deal – Jurassic World Evolution 3 will soon be available to Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost. And it will be playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.

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The third in Frontier Developments' park management series, Evolution 3 is the largest iteration yet. Not only does it look stunning, with new graphical effects and lighting, it gives you much more control over the kind of dinosaur park (or world) you want to build.

In many ways, it combines the formula started with Jurassic World Evolution and adds elements of Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster – two of Frontier's other sim franchises.

The latest game is also arguably easier to get into, getting more complex as you progress and understand the mechanics.

I've been waiting to get my hands on it for sure (having loved the previous two – and the movies) and now I can. It'll be added to Game Pass on 2 June.

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Also coming on the same day is Final Fantasy VI, while the additional games to be added in May include Luna Abyss, Escape Simulator, Echo Generation 2, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, Crashout Crew, and Kabuto Park.

Most are available to Xbox Game Pass Premium members as well as Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but not all.

Today (20 May) also saw the addition of Dead Static Drive (now on Premium), My Friend Peppa Pig, Pigeon Simulator, Remnant II, and Winter Burrow.

Sadly, both Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 4 Golden are among the games leaving Game Pass on 31 May. Both are superb RPGs so do take the opportunity to give them a play before they are removed.