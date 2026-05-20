Xbox Game Pass getting more great games in May, but I'm more excited by June's first big announcement
A game I've had on my wishlist will be free to Xbox Game Pass members in just a couple of weeks
Quick Summary
Xbox has announced the games coming to Game Pass in the new two weeks, including a couple arriving at the beginning of June.
That includes Jurassic World Evolution 3 – the latest in the dinosaur park simulation series.
Xbox Game Pass Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass members have had a bumper bundle of games this month, with the latter tiers also getting the superb Forza Horizon 6 for free.
But it's another game that's just been announced that I have my beady eyes on – something I popped on my wishlist a while ago, in case it went on sale.
Now I don't even have to wait for a deal – Jurassic World Evolution 3 will soon be available to Premium, Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers at no extra cost. And it will be playable through Xbox Cloud Gaming, too.
The third in Frontier Developments' park management series, Evolution 3 is the largest iteration yet. Not only does it look stunning, with new graphical effects and lighting, it gives you much more control over the kind of dinosaur park (or world) you want to build.
In many ways, it combines the formula started with Jurassic World Evolution and adds elements of Planet Zoo and Planet Coaster – two of Frontier's other sim franchises.
The latest game is also arguably easier to get into, getting more complex as you progress and understand the mechanics.
I've been waiting to get my hands on it for sure (having loved the previous two – and the movies) and now I can. It'll be added to Game Pass on 2 June.
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Also coming on the same day is Final Fantasy VI, while the additional games to be added in May include Luna Abyss, Escape Simulator, Echo Generation 2, The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition, Crashout Crew, and Kabuto Park.
Most are available to Xbox Game Pass Premium members as well as Ultimate and PC Game Pass, but not all.
Today (20 May) also saw the addition of Dead Static Drive (now on Premium), My Friend Peppa Pig, Pigeon Simulator, Remnant II, and Winter Burrow.
Sadly, both Metaphor: ReFantazio and Persona 4 Golden are among the games leaving Game Pass on 31 May. Both are superb RPGs so do take the opportunity to give them a play before they are removed.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
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