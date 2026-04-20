Xbox Game Pass getting five day one releases for free, but I'm more worried about what's leaving the service

Quick Summary Xbox has announced the games that will be added to Game Pass over the next couple of weeks, and they include five day one releases. However, it has also been revealed that Revenge of the Savage Planet, Citizen Sleeper and several other great titles are being removed at the end of April.

There are some big and interesting day one releases coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming days, for Ultimate subscribers to download and play at no extra cost.

That includes the new game from the Life is Strange studio Don't Nod, Aphelion, and the rogue-lite deck-builder set in the world of Vampire Survivors, Vampire Crawlers.

Aphelion | Reveal Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

However, while it's usual for some games to be culled from the Xbox Game Pass library each month, there's a couple this time that'll be particularly missed – Citizen Sleeper and, especially, Revenge of the Savage Planet.

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For me, it's a stark reminder that I really should complete games I'm enjoying more, rather than moving onto something else. I am guilty of taking game services like Game Pass for granted, thinking that some of the titles I plan to return to will be on there forever. This is proof positive that's not really the case.

Hopefully, like some others in the past, both games will return to the service over time, or hit one of the big sales periods. For now though, I can at least switch my attention to the newcomers.

They also include Heroes of Might & Magic: Olden Era, which will arrive in Game Preview form for Ultimate and PC Game Pass members on 30 April. Also being added as day one releases are Kiln and Sledding Game, on 23 and 30 April respectively.

Aphelion definitely looks up my street, being a sci-fi adventure with, seemingly, Don't Nod's traditional graphical flair. That arrives on 28 April, while Vampire Crawlers will actually be playable from tomorrow, 21 April. That's my Tuesday sorted.

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The other games coming in the next two weeks on Xbox Game Pass (for Premium members too) are Little Rocket Lab, Sopa: Tale of the Stolen Potato, and Trepang2.

TerraTech Legion will be for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers only for now, with Final Fantasy V also being added early next month.

As for those leaving us, here's the entire list:

Citizen Sleeper

Creatures of Ava

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Endless Legend 2

Goat Simulator

Goat Simulator Remastered

Hunt Showdown 1896

NHL 24

Revenge of the Savage Planet

You only have until 30 April to enjoy them.